Best Gifts for Mom: Holiday Gift Ideas

A guide to unique and thoughtful gift ideas for moms during the holiday season, featuring recommendations for Hanukkah and Christmas with various budgets and interests.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. They say mother knows best, and when it comes to gift-giving, mine really does.

My mom has always had a flair for whimsy. She’s the kind of woman who would lay an entire tarp across our backyard on the last day of school and stage a food fight, or build aShe’s also the reason I learned that the best gifts aren’t necessarily the ones people ask for, but the ones they didn’t even know they needed. Turns out, that lesson would come in handy when I made gift-giving my career.

Also read Gift Guide 2026: 10 food-related gifts that exude LA this holiday season

My mom is truly the best human on the planet. Don’t worry, I’m sure yours is, too. Which is why I want to help you find a present she’ll love when the holidays roll around.? I’d steer clear of the obvious.

Sure, a robe is nice. A scarf will keep her warm. Another water bottle? She probably has six.

You can do better! This is the woman who taught you how to make the most out of life, after all. She deserves something as one-of-a-kind as your relationship. Maybe that’s a cuckoo clock you can build together or a custom garden gnome with her face on it.

Whatever fills her cup, there’s something here that’ll make her smile. I also kept budgets, interests, and personalities in mind, because no two moms — or gift-givers — are alike. Hanukkah, Christmas, and some of the biggest shopping holidays of the year are fast approaching .

So consider this your friendly nudge to get shopping. For Hanukkah, aim to have your gifts sorted by around Nov. 20, roughly two weeks before theShop my 35+ best gifts for your mom below, and give her something she’ll actually want to show off to her friends. You know, something other than another photo of you. , and for good reason.

Between their near-unreasonable level of softness and my own personal devotion to them, they had to make this list too. They run true to size, but if you’re debating sizing up, I say go for it. The worst thing that can happen is she ends up even more comfortable. Gorjana makes stunning birthstone bracelets that you can customize with stones representing her kids, grandkids, or whoever else has earned a spot.

Or, you can leave everyone else off and just include yourself… A subtle way to remind her who her favorite child is. — potentially more, no judgment — get her a custom garden gnome with her face on it. All you have to do is provide a photo, and Printerval handles the rest. Have you hugged your mom recently?

If not, I’m going to need you to get on that. But even the most devoted children can’t be there all the time, and sometimes she might need a little extra comfort when you’re not around. This Bearaby weighted blanket is a pretty good stand-in. Just don’t let it replace an actual phone call.

Advertisement

This might be one of the sweetest gifts you can buy your mom this holiday season because chances are she owned a version of this Lenox Spice Village when she was little, or her mom did. Either way, it’s the kind of nostalgic gift that can transport her back to simpler times while also giving her kitchen a very cute upgrade.

My mother-in-law had the original, so I got her this modern version for Christmas this year . , allow me to introduce you to the brand’s winter staples. This fleece jacket is insanely comfortable, and I own multiple Tommy Bahama sweaters that have convinced me the quality is the real deal. Take my word for it; I shop for a living.

, no exaggeration, so making sure she never loses her place is practically a public service. I got her this page-saving cottage lamp, which doubles as a cute little bedside accessory. It adds a bit of whimsy to her literary world and means she can stop folding the corners of her books. And since she’s so obsessed with reading, I also got her this literature mug from Uncommon Goods, which happens to be one of my favorite places to find genuinely unique gifts. She just has to scan it with her phone by buying her this stunning Spode china set.

It’s currently on sale at Macy’s, and as someone who was recently gifted her own set of nice china, I can tell you that opening a box like this might just take her breath away. Which, really, is how you win Christmas. Not that it’s a competition…For that beautiful china you just got her, help her preserve it with this stunning display cabinet from Ashley Furniture.

It fits perfectly into just about any corner of her home and gives her a place to show off all of her favorite mementos. Maybe your eighth-grade art project won’t make the cut, but her mother’s wedding spoon might. So, yes, this might be one of the more basic Christmas gifts on the list, but you seriously can’t go wrong with getting your mom a pair of house shoes. And if you’re going to do it, make them UGGs.

They’re a chic way to give her slippers that feel a little more thoughtful than the random pair you panic-bought fromfor your mom, but it’s also one she probably didn’t know existed or that she needed. Memory Air works by releasing scented puffs while she sleeps and claims to do everything from helping her get more ZZZs at night to supporting memory, according to the brand.

Plus, it’s backed by Doctors, so your mom doesn’t have to worry that this is another random thing you were served in a suspicious Instagram ad. I regret the minute I ever told my mom about those. For the moms who love birdwatching, this high-tech feeder lets her see who’s making a pit stop through a connected app.

It can even help identify the species, which is a whole lot easier than trying to describe a bird to anfor Christmas for as long as I can remember, so I recently decided to upgrade her sewing machine and make her job a little easier. She hasn’t stopped telling me how much she loves this model. It’s great for easy projects, more challenging ones, and even the things she didn’t know were possible.

Her mom used a Singer, my mom uses a Singer, and I use a Singer, too. Three generations in, I think we can call that a family endorsement. My mom and I went to Austria together in September and walked into a cuckoo clock shop. We both knew immediately that we had to buy one.

If your mom shares the same wandering spirit as the two of us, get her one she can build herself — or, even better, one you can help her put together. Consider it an excuse to spend a little more time together. If your mom is the kind of woman who would happily spend the rest of her life in comfortable clothes, you’re doing her a disservice by not getting her thisand matching sweatpants.

It delivers everything she loves about her favorite sweatshirt, just in a version she can actually leave the house in. The one with your childhood fingerprints all over it is cute, but maybe it’s time to move that one into the memory box. Tinggly is one of my personal gifting hacks because it gives your mom more than another thing to unwrap under the tree; it gives her an experience.

And, realistically, the thing she probably wants most is to spend time with you. A weekend getaway is a pretty great way to make that happen. This package lets her choose from multiple destinations, so you can give her the R&R she deserves without pretending you know exactly where she wants to go. If I had to guess, your mom has been carrying the same tired shoulder bag for approximately a decade.

Give her a much-deserved upgrade with thisspeech every time she brings it up, I finally just sent her the link to this Water Whip moisturizer. It’s a no-frills but extremely functional way to keep your skin looking close to perfect, and now she uses it every morning and, apparently, has made it her personal mission to tell all of her friends about it too.

Even dog moms are mothers, so if you’re shopping for the woman in your life who treats her pet like her actual baby , this Lola dog bed will help her spoil her little furry bundle of joy accordingly. Since getting one for my dog, he hasn’t left it for more than 20 minutes at a time.

Plus, I appreciate how good it actually looks in my home, which is something I can’t say about every dog bed. Brilliant Earth has some of our favorite gift ideas for Mom, but this special necklace is as tasteful as it gets. It’s dainty, affordable, and best of all, it comes from you. Pearls supposedly symbolize motherhood and everlasting love, so what better way to put that sentiment into something tangible than with this pendant?

, and one morning I woke up to a text that read: “OMG, OMG, OMG, this is the best set of sheets ever!!!! I didn’t want to get out of bed!! Do I have to go to work?? LOL.

Advertisement

” True story. So, if you want to wake up to a similarly enthusiastic review from your own mother, this is a pretty safe bet. Myles Price makes sweatshirts for every kind of mom, especially the hot mamas who want to be comfortable but still look like they have their lives together.

She’ll be the envy of every other parent at school pickup, and almost definitely the most comfortable one there.for a while now, own multiple, and am about as obsessed with them as the rest of the internet. Then my mom called me the other day to say she saw one on TV and was dying to get one…. Something I probably should have gotten her months ago. Well, I immediately ordered it, and now it’s on its way.

Learn from my mistakes and do the same for your mother before it’s too late and they sell out of her Christmas list. My mom has been wearing this scent for decades, and she always told me that you can never go wrong with Chanel. You know what? She was right .

This was also reportedly one ofGetting your mom another picture of yourself is so last year. What she really wants under the tree is a portrait of her dog as a member of the royal court. I was gifted one of these a few years ago and have been slowly getting them for all of my family members ever since. My mom hangs hers in what she calls her parlor, also known as the billiards room.

Whatever you call the room, this deserves a spot in it. , you can now get her some of the most iconic looks she saw on screen, thanks to this collaboration with Frances Valentine. How’s that for actually paying attention to her hobbies and getting her something she probably wouldn’t think to buy herself?

If you have a wife who recently became a mom, get her these Hot Mom socks so she can remember exactly who the hell she is, even in the thick of postpartum life. Did I send this link to my brother so he could get them for his wife, who just had a baby? Yes. Do I know she’ll appreciate the reminder?

More than you think. Take it from a woman.sneakers, and while we might not be adding marathons to our regularly scheduled mother-daughter activities anytime soon, one thing we’ll continue doing together is wearing Brooks. They’re the only sneakers my mom will buy, and considering she works retail and spends eight hours a day on her feet, I trust her judgment.

Your mom is already the head of your family’s team, but if she has another team she roots for — or a specific player she loves, like — help her show her support with a cute sweatshirt from ’47 and Stoney Clover Lane. They run slightly bigger than your average crewneck, so size down if she prefers a more fitted look. Moms everywhere are obsessed with mahjong.

That might be a generalization, but I know mine is, as are all of my aunts and cousins who are moms. Help her get in on the game-night action with a set of her very own. She’ll be the most popular person at the next family gathering. I always say you should buy your mom a pair of recovery slides from Nike because they help her take a load off, quite literally.

But then I found this upgraded version from Nike x Hyperice that actually heats up and massages her feet. Yeah, that’s an automatic win. , pay tribute to one of her favorite pastimes with this Lilly Pulitzer and Disney dress. It’s a little less Mickey Mouse and a little more subtly infused magic, thanks to a classic Lilly Pulitzer silhouette she can wear outside the parks, too.

My mom is always cold. She probably doesn’t realize that she spent 20 years of her life sitting through my brothers’ ice hockey games, but I’m pretty sure that’s where it started. So I got her this Carhartt jacket, which manages to keep her at just the right temperature even during a brutal New Hampshire winter. If anyone knows how to dress for a chilly day, it’s a hockey mom.

If your mom was an early adopter of technology and doesn’t subscribe to the stereotype that mothers don’t know their way around gizmos and gadgets , get her Ray-Ban Meta’s newest frames. An added bonus? This silhouette looks great on every face shape. At some point in time, your mom will become obsessed with her family tree .

The day my mom told me we were distantly related to a European king was the greatest day of her life, which only mildly concerned me. Help her dig into her past with an Ancestry DNA kit. You never know who your mom might discover she’s related to, or which royal family she might try to claim as her own.

For the moms whose love language is a Sunday supper , get her these world-class pans from Eater and Heritage Steel. She can whip up anything, from meatballs to her own top-secret gravy recipe, and you’ll benefit from the results. Or, better yet, make her a meal with them. She deserves it, after all.

This gift is for both the moms who love to garden and those who want to but might not exactly have a green thumb. I’ll tell you this: When I first bought one for myself, I was skeptical. But it supplied my husband and me with six months of the freshest vegetables I’ve ever tasted, after which I immediately ordered more seedling pods.

When my parents found out about it, they ordered one, too, and my mom says she’d never go back to traditional gardening. That’s a pretty strong endorsement. is a commerce writer at Penske Media, where she tests, reviews, and writes about the latest in lifestyle, fashion, tech, and entertainment. A lifelong shopaholic, she’s dedicated to helping readers separate the hype from the must-haves. Previously, Mikulski Ruiz contributed to Men’s Health, Good Housekeeping, Oprah Daily, Women’s Health, and more.

She’s a proud Oxford comma enthusiast and graduated from Emerson College with a B.A. in Journalism.