Best Garmin Alternatives 2024 Apple Watch Coros Pace 4 Amazfit Active 3 Review

Discover top affordable Garmin alternatives including the Apple Watch Series 12, Coros Pace 4, and Amazfit Active 3. Compare features, prices, and fitness tracking capabilities for your next smartwatch purchase.

Consumers seeking high-performance sports watches but wishing to avoid the premium price tags associated with Garmin devices now have several compelling alternatives. The smartwatch market offers distinct models that cater to diverse athletic needs without compromising on essential health sensors or style. These options provide reliable tracking for gym workouts, morning runs, and general wellness monitoring.

Apple Watch Series 12 For iPhone Users

The Apple Watch Series 12 stands as the premier alternative for iPhone users who desire a versatile device that balances everyday elegance with serious fitness tracking capabilities. This smartwatch utilizes the watchOS operating system to deliver advanced health monitoring, including an all-new heart rate sensor, electrocardiogram readings, blood-oxygen tracking, and temperature sensing.

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For dedicated athletes, the device supports specific features tailored to various workouts. These include heart rate zone focusing, automatic stroke detection for swimming, and precise power and cadence metrics for running and cycling. The high-brightness Always-on display remains readable under direct sunlight, allowing users to view structured interval training and pacer alerts clearly during outdoor sessions.

Integration with third-party applications such as Strava, Nike Run Club, and TrainingPeaks is seamless, enabling users to analyze and share their workout data with broader communities. While Garmin emphasizes multi-day endurance metrics like Training Readiness and Body Battery, the Apple Watch Series 12 prioritizes everyday connectivity and a vast app ecosystem.

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The primary trade-off is battery life, which lasts approximately one day. Despite this limitation, casual to serious athletes seeking a single device for both professional and athletic use will find it highly effective.

Coros Pace 4 Targets Runners And Triathletes

The Coros Pace 4 smartwatch is engineered specifically for runners, triathletes, and weight-focused athletes who require high-end performance metrics without the burden of heavy hardware. Weighing just 32 grams with a nylon band, it features a vivid AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS tracking, and an upgraded optical heart sensor array compared to previous iterations.

Advanced training metrics include Effort Pace, real-time training load analysis, VO2 Max estimation, and structured interval workouts directly through the Coros ecosystem. The device also offers route navigation, barometric altimeter tracking, and offline music support, ensuring athletes can listen to playlists without an internet connection.

A physical digital crown facilitates easy menu navigation even with sweaty hands or gloves during high-intensity sessions. The lightweight design ensures minimal distraction during long distances, while dual-frequency GNSS provides precise pace and distance tracking under dense tree cover or amidst tall urban buildings.

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At a significantly lower price point than mid-tier Garmin Forerunner models, the Pace 4 challenges established competitors. Unlike Garmin, which restricts some advanced software metrics on entry-level watches, Coros provides its full EvoLab analytics across all devices without additional charges. However, Garmin retains an edge in non-running sports tracking and daily smartwatch widget functions.

Amazfit Active 3 Budget Friendly Hardware

The Amazfit Active 3 offers an entry-level athletic watch that delivers high-end hardware specifications at a budget-friendly price point. It features a stainless steel casing, a sharp 1.32-inch AMOLED screen, and built-in 6-system GPS with offline map navigation capabilities.

The watch tracks over 160 sports modes, including automatic strength training rep counting. It utilizes the BioTracker PPG sensor to record heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and stress markers. Offline turn-by-turn navigation and route importing are available at a price tier where competitors rarely offer these features.

Battery life lasts up to 10 to 12 days on regular use, making it a highly practical option for long-term wear. The device also features AI training plans via Zepp Coach, which can create structured running programs tailored to targeted race goals. This combination of durability, extended battery life, and comprehensive tracking makes it a strong contender in the affordable sports watch segment.