Discover essential crime novels that mirror The Sopranos. Explore titles like Billy Bathgate and City on Fire for deep dives into organized crime and family dynamics.

The Sopranos spent six seasons dismantling the gangster fantasy from the inside, which is why it is considered one of the greatest television dramas ever made. Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) anxiety over his family expectations and the pressures of leading a criminal organization made criminal life feel a lot less glamorous than it had on screen before. That contradiction became the heart of HBO's decade-defining show, where viewers found themselves understanding and even rooting for the bad guys at times.

For anyone looking to revisit that same mix of family drama and morally messy characters, here are great novels fans of The Sopranos will love. These books capture the grit, the psychology, and the absurdity of organized crime in ways that rival the television classic.

Also read John Travolta tapped into ‘a very dark state of mind’ to play real-life mobster in new movie

Billy Bathgate Gangster Reality

Billy Bathgate captures gangster life at its most horrific. E. L. Doctorow tells the story through Billy, a Bronx teenager who becomes fascinated by notorious mobster Dutch Schultz and manages to work his way into his inner circle. At first, Billy runs errands, watches how Schultz conducts business, and slowly gains access to rooms he never imagined entering. The closer he gets, though, the more obvious it becomes that this world runs on fear as much as money.

This perspective becomes the strongest hook of the story. Billy sees Schultz as a larger-than-life figure before he begins noticing the paranoia, sudden bursts of violence, and constant suspicion surrounding him. The gangsters can be charming and funny one moment, then brutally practical the next. Billy is learning how organized crime works at the same time the reader is, which makes every new privilege feel exciting and dangerous in equal measure. The book is actually a great companion to The Sopranos in how both stories explore the gap between the mythology of being a gangster and the reality of actually living that life.

Advertisement

Prizzi's Honor Love And Crime

Prizzi's Honor brings love and crime together in the most fascinating way. Richard Condon's novel follows hitman Charley Partanna, who works for the powerful Prizzi crime family, and becomes obsessed with Irene Walker after spotting her at a family wedding. At first, she seems completely removed from Charley's world. Then he discovers that Irene is a professional killer herself, with ties to the Mob. Not just that, but she has even cheated the Prizzis out of a huge amount of money.

Suddenly, Charley is stuck between the woman he wants to marry and the family he has spent his entire life serving. This setup gives the novel its darkly humorous personality. Charley can discuss murder like routine office work, yet he has no idea what to do once romance and loyalty start interfering with one another. The Prizzis constantly talk about loyalty and honor, but those values only seem to matter when they serve the family's interests. That contradiction gives the novel the same appeal as The Sopranos, where mob life is dangerous and ridiculous at the same time.

The Family Hightower Legacy

Brian Francis Slattery's The Family Hightower follows two cousins, both named Peter Hightower after their grandfather. One, usually called Peter, grows up far away from the family's criminal world and eventually becomes a journalist in Granada. The other, Petey, takes a very different path and becomes involved with criminals in Cleveland and later Ukraine. When Petey gets into serious trouble and disappears, his associates accidentally go after the wrong Peter, and so the wrong cousin is dragged into a world he barely understands.

That is just the beginning, though. As Peter tries to understand why people want him dead, he begins uncovering his relatives' long history with organized crime and the fortune built around it. The novel jumps across generations and countries to gradually reveal how the original Peter Hightower's choices continue shaping people decades later. Money is everywhere in the story, but Slattery is much more interested in what happens once a family has so much of it that greed, loyalty, and criminality start feeling like the same thing. The 2014 novel treats crime as something passed down like a family tradition, and that personal take is what makes the story so memorable.

Advertisement

City on Fire Crime And Protests

City on Fire is not a traditional gangster novel, but it plays with the familiar beats of the genre. Simon Elegant sets the story in Hong Kong during the 2019 protest movement and follows disgraced Superintendent Killian Tong, who is pulled back into action when a dismembered body is discovered in a landfill. He initially sees this as a chance to rebuild his career, but things take a dark turn when the investigation starts pointing toward powerful people who would do anything to make the case disappear. At the same time, Killian's younger sister Jun is deeply involved in the anti-government protests and wants almost nothing to do with him.