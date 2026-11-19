Collider's ranking of the best fantasy novels highlights The Lies of Locke Lamora, Perdido Street Station, The Sword of Shannara and The Colour of Magic, and why each still stands out.

Collider has published a ranking of the best fantasy novels the genre has produced, with entries ranging from Locke Lamora's crime caper to a satirical Discworld debut. The list, which includes The Lies of Locke Lamora from 2006, Perdido Street Station from 2000, The Sword of Shannara from 1977 and The Colour of Magic from 1983, argues that fantasy is at its best when it expands the reader's sense of what a story can do. The entries are presented as novels that either broadened the genre's tone, deepened its philosophical ambitions or rewrote the rules of world-building.

The core argument is that fantasy, though difficult to handle well, can be one of the most rewarding genres when it creates believable moral systems, histories and mythologies. Dragons, wizards, hobbits and kings become tools for examining power, language, identity and loss. The ranking treats these books as proof that the impossible can clarify the deeply human.

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How Locke Lamora Turns a Heist Into Fantasy

The Lies of Locke Lamora, published in 2006, is described as a crime caper dressed in fantasy clothing. It follows a gifted con artist named Locke Lamora and his band of elite thieves as they run elaborate scams against the wealthy elite of Camorr, a canal city. What starts as a sequence of clever heists gradually becomes a darker story about revenge, political intrigue and a terrifying criminal mastermind.

Collider points to the dialogue as one of the book's strongest assets, noting that it crackles with wit and profanity. The exchanges feel closer to a gangster film than to typical high fantasy. The city of Camorr is portrayed as vividly alive, a Venetian-inspired place with ancient alien glass towers, corrupt nobles and rigid social hierarchies.

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Locke himself is singled out as a memorable protagonist. He is not a powerful warrior or wizard, but a scrappy strategist whose main weapons are improvisation and sarcasm. That choice gives the novel an unusual kind of tension, because its hero wins by outthinking powerful enemies rather than overpowering them.

Perdido Street Station and the New Weird Challenge

Perdido Street Station, published in 2000, is presented as one of China Miéville's densest and most vibrant works. The book is considered a landmark of the New Weird movement, which rejects traditional fantasy tropes in favor of radical genre fusion. Its setting is the sprawling and grotesque city of New Crobuzon, where magic, science and politics collide.

The plot centers on a rogue scientist who inadvertently unleashes a horrifying threat that feeds on consciousness itself. The threat draws together criminals, artists, revolutionaries and one or two potential gods in a desperate struggle. Collider describes the novel as amazingly ambitious, blending body horror, political theory and myth into a narrative that refuses comfort.

The book's range is one of its defining features. Readers encounter gangsters, monsters, demons, interspecies relationships, psychedelics, moral philosophy, robots and cactus people. The ranking concludes that Miéville makes the novel both thought-provoking and deeply entertaining, with a plot that never lets up.

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Shannara and Discworld Shape Fantasy Traditions

The Sword of Shannara, first published in 1977, is described as more conventional than the other entries but well executed. It is set in a post-apocalyptic future where magic has replaced technology. Its young protagonist is drawn into a quest to stop a resurrected warlord who seeks to dominate the Four Lands.

The plot depends on a legendary weapon that can reveal truth rather than inflict violence. Collider notes that some critics argue the book borrows too heavily from Tolkien. Even so, the novel is credited with bringing epic fantasy back into mainstream popularity at a time when the genre was commercially dormant, and its quest structure, races and magic helped set the template for modern high fantasy series.

The Colour of Magic, from 1983, was the first Discworld novel and launched what the ranking calls perhaps the funniest series in all of fantasy. Its flat planet is balanced on the backs of elephants standing on a giant turtle. An inept wizard is tasked with escorting the world's first tourist through a string of absurd catastrophes, and the episodic plot parodies fantasy tropes and heroic clichés.

Collider reports that the Discworld author set out to give the fantasy genre the Blazing Saddles treatment, and the book is described as frequently hilarious while still offering an engaging plot. The ranking's final judgment is that the novel's strength lies in how it dismantles fantasy while clearly loving it.