Best Fantasy Films of Each Year Since 2021: From The Green Knight to All of Us Strangers

An exploration of the standout fantasy films from each year since 2021, highlighting how The Green Knight (2021), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), and All of Us Strangers (2023) defined the genre's modern achievements through innovative storytelling, thematic depth, and global influences.

Fantasy cinema has proven its timeless appeal through decades, captivating audiences with tales of magic, mythical creatures, and immersive worlds that remain beloved classics long after their release.

In the last six years, the genre has produced several films destined to be remembered as masterpieces by future generations. Each year since 2021 has delivered at least a few exceptional fantasy entries, but one standout has consistently risen above the rest, whether a family-friendly adventure like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish or a profound adult drama like All of Us Strangers.

These films, hailing from diverse global contexts and crafted by filmmakers with varied thematic concerns, have defined the modern capabilities of fantasy, even in years densely packed with outstanding genre releases. 2021 emerged as a landmark year for fantasy despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. David Lowery's The Green Knight, an A24 production, stands as one of the greatest cinematic adaptations of Arthurian legend, boasting remarkable world-building and poetic pacing.

Though its box office performance was modest and its praise arguably underserved, the film's creative vision, visual splendor, and Dev Patel's career-best performance cement it as an icon of 2020s fantasy. While other 2021 fantasy films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Petite Maman were notable, none matched the gold standard set by The Green Knight.

In 2022, the revival of the Shrek franchise through Puss in Boots: The Last Wish defied low expectations to become not only one of the finest animated films of the period but also a pinnacle of DreamWorks Animation's output. The film masterfully blends themes reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stalker, offering eye-popping animation, clever humor, and adrenaline-filled action for younger audiences while delivering a character study rich with existential depth for adults.

Though 2022 also featured acclaimed fantasy titles like The Northman and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, The Last Wish distinguished itself as the year's definitive fantasy masterpiece. 2023's All of Us Strangers, directed by Andrew Haigh, represents a heavy, emotionally draining yet profoundly moving entry in the genre. Operating simultaneously as a ghost story, romance, and family drama, the film showcases restrained fantasy elements that amplify its emotional impact.

Anchored by towering performances from Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell, and Claire Foy, it is a beautifully constructed tale that proves the power of low fantasy. While mainstream fantasy blockbusters like Barbie drew attention, this indie gem emerged as the year's best, underscoring the genre's capacity for intimate, heart-wrenching storytelling





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Fantasy Films The Green Knight Puss In Boots: The Last Wish All Of Us Strangers Arthurian Legend Animated Movies Indie Fantasy 2020S Cinema

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