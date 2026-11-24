A ranked look at five acclaimed fantasy novels from the last quarter-century, from The Fifth Season to A Dance with Dragons, showing why the genre still thrives.

Fantasy books that break away from familiar patterns are the focus of a new list from Collider, which highlights acclaimed and daring novels published over the last quarter-century. The titles span lyrical coming-of-age stories to sprawling epics, and the list argues that the genre is still thriving. Many modern writers recycle magic systems, faraway realms and dragons, but the books selected here find something fresh to say.

The entries covered in this part of the list run from number 10 to number 6. They include The Fifth Season (2015), The Crippled God (2011), Children of Blood and Bone (2018), The Lies of Locke Lamora (2006) and A Dance with Dragons (2011). Each one is described as layered, entertaining and psychologically rich.

Also read Top 5 Fantasy Books That Gain New Meaning on Re-Reading

Fantasy Books Built on Imagination and Social Metaphor

The Fifth Season, ranked number 10 and published in 2015, uses a world shaped by catastrophic geological events to examine power and fear. Its orogeny functions as both a magic system and a social metaphor, a dual role that N.K. Jemisin explores in depth.

Three seemingly separate narratives slowly converge, forcing readers into an active role as they piece together timelines, identities and connections. A small number of people can shape the land's roiling energy, but the rest of society fears them and seeks to keep them under control. The setting is harsh and geologically violent rather than comforting or escapist.

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Children of Blood and Bone, ranked number 8 and published in 2018, takes place in the kingdom of Orïsha, where magic has been violently stripped away. Young Zélie is determined to restore it, joined by a reluctant prince and princess whose loyalties begin to fracture. Tomi Adeyemi draws heavily on West African mythology, particularly Yoruba-inspired cosmology, and the persecution of magic users mirrors real-world histories of discrimination.

Epic Sagas and Caper Stories Among Fantasy Books

The Crippled God, ranked number 9, closes the Malazan Book of the Fallen series with surprising clarity. The main series consists of ten volumes totaling more than 11,000 pages, and its story spans millennia rather than centuries.

After more than a decade of tales about gods, soldiers, ascendants and empires, the final book concentrates on ideas more than on action and grand battles, although battle scenes still appear. Moments that might once have been cryptic are allowed to breathe, giving emotional beats more room to land. The main characters are worn-down individuals who choose, again and again, to stand together.

The Lies of Locke Lamora, ranked number 7 and published in 2006, fuses fantasy tropes with elements of mafia fiction. Set in a world inspired by medieval Venice, it follows an orphaned thief who pulls off daring heists beneath the noses of the city's corrupt elite. His activities eventually attract the attention of darker, more powerful forces.

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The novel is energetic and entertaining, packed with surprising plot developments, brutal bursts of violence and funny dialogue. Its characters carry real wounds and flaws alongside their quirks and talents. When things go wrong, the consequences hit harder because the relationships feel real, which is what lifts the book above a mere caper.

Dance With Dragons and What Comes Next for Readers

A Dance with Dragons, ranked number 6, is the most recently published installment in the main Song of Ice and Fire series, and it may also be the final one. The source notes that it has been 15 years and The Winds of Winter still has not been released.

The book is messier than its predecessors but remains bold, intricate and sweeping. It brings in new characters and takes readers to fascinating new locales such as Essos. A major focus is leadership under pressure, a theme that gives the story its weight.

For readers, this list offers a practical guide to fantasy that goes beyond the usual tropes. Children of Blood and Bone is also being adapted for the screen, with the movie set for release in January 2027. Readers seeking books that rethink the genre can use these five titles as a starting point.