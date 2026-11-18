Discover top family-friendly horror films like Coraline, Gremlins, and Beetlejuice that offer thrills suitable for all ages. Read our curated list of spooky movies.

Finding scary movies suited for the whole family remains a difficult task for many viewers, as the genre is often polarized between hardcore horror intended for adults or kid-focused flicks designed for young children. Still, all hope is not lost for the horror-loving parent who wants to share the thrill of the macabre with their children. A slew of family-friendly horror movies exists that offer genuine thrills, spooks, and endless entertainment for all ages without crossing into inappropriate territory.

Gateway Horror For Young Children

Fantastic scary films targeted at young children may not be scary by adult standards, often falling more into the comedy or fantasy genres than traditional horror. They still offer eerie energy and gripping narratives to enthrall adult viewers. This includes films such as Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), which remains a staple of the genre for younger audiences. Coraline (2009) stands as the perfect gateway horror movie for kids, blending eerie and fantastical elements with moments of pure horror that captivate young viewers.

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Adult audiences should not let the PG rating or animation fool them when considering this 2009 release from stop-motion master Henry Selick, based on Neil Gaiman's novella of the same name. The groundbreaking animation follows Coraline Jones, voiced by Dakota Fanning, a young girl who moves to an isolated house and discovers a portal to an alternate reality that is far brighter than her dreary life. She enjoys love and attention from her "other" mother and father in the new dimension, until she uncovers a sinister truth behind the place.

Thrills For Pre-Teens And Teens

Moving up to films suited for pre-teens and early teens, these movies offer more room for legitimate scares that hold up even for seasoned horror fanatics. Plenty of PG-13 horror movies are truly frightening for this age group, including hits such as Under The Shadow (2016). This is great news for parents of pre-teens and teens who have been itching to introduce horror movies into family movie night. While R-rated flicks are generally not suited for family viewing, there are a few scary films with this restrictive rating that may still be appropriate for pre-and young teens.

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This list of potentially family-friendly R-rated spooky flicks includes The Lost Boys and IT, offering more intense experiences for older children. For those who can handle slightly more mature themes, Gremlins is a great introductory creature feature for older kids and younger teens. From Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, this scary satire sees a boy receive a mythical creature for Christmas, only to eventually break the critter's strict care instructions and inadvertently create a legion of mischievous Gremlins who wreak havoc on his town.

Cult Classics And Modern Sequels

Director Joe Dante's film is rated PG, but faced parental backlash following its initial release due to unexpected vulgarity and graphic imagery. This response helped inspire the introduction of a PG-13 rating, which would be more fitting for the film today. For those who can handle it, Gremlins is cleverly wicked and pure fun. It is also perfectly outrageous and creepy, making it a timeless horror comedy. Now is an ideal time to embark on a Gremlins viewing, as the third Gremlins movie installment is set to arrive November 2027.

Tim Burton's classic '80s horror-comedy is a familiar favorite for viewers of almost all ages. Beetlejuice offers vibrant visuals and slapstick comedy to engage younger viewers. Despite its lenient PG-rating, the film also features plenty of adult-centered humor that should go over most young viewers' heads. Beetlejuice follows a deceased newlywed couple who employs a rowdy "bio-exorcist" to drive out the eccentric family occupying their former home. The Warner Bros. feature is wonderfully directed by Burton with a stellar score by Danny Elfman.

Suburban Suspense And Safe Viewing

The quirky characters are perfectly performed by Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, and the late Catherine O'Hara. While Beetlejuice is more of a comedy than horror, it features some truly creepy moments and Burton's signature eerie style. After Beetlejuice, families can check out the 2024 sequel for more of this unique brand of supernatural fun. Another excellent option for families is The 'Burbs, a dark horror-comedy expertly crafted by Joe Dante five years after Gremlins.

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The PG movie stars Tom Hanks as a paranoid suburbanite convinced his new neighbors are hiding a dark secret. It initially received poor reviews due to its cocktail of tones. However, audiences have come to appreciate its mix of genres, making The 'Burbs a beloved cult classic. This satire on white-flight and suburbia is hilarious and thrilling. The 'Burbs has all the bite of Dante's Gremlins without the gratuitous gore or vulgarity. This makes it safer for younger kids who are not quite ready for the full Gremlin experience. Still, The 'Burbs offers enough suspense to keep all audiences on the edge of their seats.