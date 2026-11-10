Best electric throw blanket

Electric throw blankets are a wonderful accessory to have around the house, especially when it’s chilly.

Electric throw blankets are a wonderful accessory to have around the house, especially when it’s chilly. They’re great for huddling up on the couch, but they’re also useful for keeping warm in bed.

These blankets come in different sizes and colors, so they’re more than functional. The best one is theBiddeford Blankets Microplush Electric Heated Throw Blanketis that it uses a power source to provide additional warmth. Most modern ones require minimal amounts of electricity to run. They work by heating coils or wires that are built into the blanket.

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To operate the blanket, simply use a dial or a connected controller to turn it on or off and adjust the temperature as desired. Most controllers have buttons that also let you set a timer to a specific temperature based on your schedule and when you plan to use the blanket. These heated blankets usually range from 64 to 132 degrees F. Some come with a preheat option that warms up the blanket before it’s used.

Larger blankets sometimes have dual temperature control and come with two remote controls. These are ideal for two people who share the blanket but prefer different temperatures. Most electric throw blankets come with a power cord that connects to a standard wall outlet. This is generally needed to provide continuous heat.

Some higher-tier blankets come with a rechargeable battery, meaning they don’t require an outlet to run. They’re also not limited by cord length. Some electric throw blankets come with an automatic shutoff feature. Once the blanket reaches a specific temperature or is active for a certain period, it turns off automatically.

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This can prevent it from overheating and is a safety feature for the people using it. This setting usually activates every few hours of use. Electric throw blankets can last for years with proper care. Most modern ones can be washed in a washing machine on a gentle cycle.

Use a regular detergent and warm or cool water. Do not use chlorine, bleach or a fabric softener. Also, avoid putting the blanket in a dryer. Not only could the high heat damage the coils or wires, but it could also cause the blanket to shrink or fray.

Don’t use an iron on the blanket for the same reasons. Before getting one of these blankets wet, make sure all cords and controls are safely removed. This can prevent unnecessary damage to the heating components. If desired, use a mild disinfectant and a clean cloth to gently wipe each separate piece.

Let everything dry before returning it to the blanket. Made from materials such as wool or yarn, flannel is immediately recognizable by its distinct pattern. It’s also durable and is usually soft and fuzzy. When deciding on the size, ask yourself where you want to use it.

If, for example, you want to use it on the sofa or in an armchair, a smaller blanket is better. But if you want something for the bed or two people, go with a larger one. Some heating blankets are one solid color or pattern on both sides, while others are reversible and have two distinct sides. They come in different designs, such as:Certain blankets have a border around the edges.

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This adds contrast to the aesthetic, but it can also make the entire blanket more durable by reinforcing the stitching. Electric blankets of any size should come with a safety certification. These are used to ensure it meets certain construction standards and is safe for people to use. Common certifications are:Older or damaged blankets could increase the risk of a house fire.

Some also tend to overheat, especially if they don’t have an automatic shutoff feature. They should not be left on overnight while sleeping. Besides being warm and comfortable, electric blankets could help improve the quality of sleep, give your mood a boost and even ease minor pains. Comfortable and soft, one side consists of micro-mink, while the other side is sherpa.

It’s 50 by 60 inches, making it great for snuggling up in or as an extra layer of warmth on the bed. It also has four heat settings ranging from 90 to 105 degrees. The gray and white design gives it a very modern look that complements most rooms. Affordable and colorful, this large electric blanket is comfortable and sure to keep you warm on chilly days or nights.

It’s made from comfortable, durable polyester and is available in gray, green and navy. It has 10 temperature settings with a maximum temperature of 115 degrees. There’s also an automatic shutoff that activates every 1 to 12 hours. This l throw blanket comes in either a red or gray checkered pattern and adds a nice rustic touch to any room.

The internal wire is nearly undetectable, making this a versatile blanket. It has an automatic shutoff feature that activates after 10 hours. It also comes with six heat settings and a five-year limited warranty. The controller is at the bottom of the blanket, making it a little less user-friendly.

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