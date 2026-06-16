Best early Prime Day Amazon device deals 2026: Fire TV, Blink, Echo, and eero

The best early Prime Day deals on Amazon devices, verified live: Fire TV Stick 4K Select for $17.99, Blink Wired Floodlight for $29.99, Fire TV Soundbar Plus, and the eero Pro 6E line. More land June 23.

. Early deals rotate fast, and a lot of the bigger device discounts won’t land until the main event opens June 23, so this is the live early slice rather than the full list.

Nearly all of it is members-only pricing, so you’ll need a Prime membership to see the discount. Acovers you through the main event, which runs June 23 to 26. Prices and stock move fast, so check before you buy. Grab one of these and keep it on-hand for travel purposes.

For less than twenty bucks, it turns any TV with an HDMI port into a 4K streaming machine. At 55% off it matches the lowest price Amazon has ever set, and it’s the cheapest way to add Netflix, Max, Disney+, and the rest to an older set or a second TV in the guest room. You get 4K HDR, the Alexa voice remote, and the full Fire TV interface.

It’s slower than the pricier Fire TV Stick 4K, but for a bedroom or a travel bag, the Select does everything most people need it to. This also makes a great gift so grab a couple and hide them away until secret Santa season rolls around. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera at $29.99 is the cheapest way to put a real camera and a bright security light on the same spot, down 70% to an all-time low.

It throws 2,600 lumens of motion-triggered light and records 1080p video with two-way audio, so it covers a driveway, a side door, or a dark stretch of yard in a single fixture. It’s wired, so it needs an outlet or existing fixture wiring nearby, which is the trade for never swapping batteries. Video, alerts, and live view run through the Blink app and Alexa, and a Blink subscription adds cloud clip storage.

Few things are as frustrating as watching TV when you can’t understand what the actors are saying. This simple-but-powerful soundbar amplifies voices and makes dialog easier to hear and understand. That’s a good deal all on its own for its lowest price ever. Setup is one HDMI eARC cable, with no receiver or extra boxes to deal with.

It pairs naturally with a Fire TV but works with any TV that has HDMI or optical out. If your TV sounds thin and you don’t want to build a whole home-theater rack, this is the fix. The Amazon eero Pro 6E two-pack at $239.99 is the eero deal worth jumping on right now, down 27% from its $329.99 list and covering up to 4,000 square feet with.

The 6 GHz band gives newer phones and laptops a clear lane of their own, and it supports internet plans up to 2.5 Gbps, so it keeps pace with multi-gig fiber instead of capping out the way an older router does. Setup runs through the eero app in a few minutes, updates land automatically, and you can add units later if you outgrow two.

The cheaper eero 6 line that anchored the early sale has climbed back to list price, which makes this the eero to grab while the discount holds. Beyond the $17.99 Stick 4K Select and the Soundbar Plus up top, the live Fire TV deals are the supporting pieces.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro adds programmable buttons and a remote finder, and the Fire TV 4-Series Ember 50 is a full 50-inch 4K smart TV with Fire TV built in for $239.95, down from $399.99. The eero Pro 6E line is the part of the lineup still discounted in the early wave, both remaining picks at the prices Amazon set for the sale.

The Pro 6E three-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet for a larger house, while the single Pro 6E router fits a smaller space that still wants Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5 Gbps of headroom. The cheap smart-home picks are the easy adds. The Amazon Smart Plug at $12.99 turns a lamp or a fan into something Alexa can switch on a schedule, and the Echo Pop Kids is half off at $39.98 with a year of Amazon Kids+ included.

Amazon device prices move daily during Prime Day, and a lot more will go live when the main event opens June 23, so check the current price before you commit and check back at launch. If you only grab one thing from the early wave, make it the $17.99 Fire TV Stick 4K Select or the $29.99 Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. Both are at their lowest prices ever, and both keep earning their keep long after the sale ends.





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