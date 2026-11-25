Black Friday deals have started early with significant discounts on tech essentials. Shoppers can find savings on Sonos speakers, high-end and budget TVs, health trackers like the Oura Ring, and laptops including the MacBook Neo and Asus Zenbook.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.deals have typically kicked off well before the Thanksgiving turkey has even started to thaw.

This year is no exception — there are already plenty of early deals on every category imaginable, including clothing,officially kicks off on Nov. 27, we’ve been scouring the web to find the best tech deals that you can already take advantage of. From headphones and speakers to computers and TVs, these are the best early Black Friday deals you can grab now.computer speakersis running some pretty serious Black Friday deals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Era 100 SL is the more affordable version of the 100 speaker — the difference is that the 100 SL does not have a microphone for voice control. TVs are historically one of the biggest Black Friday categories, and this year is no different. You can save on high-end and budget models alike.