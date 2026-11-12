Best eARC Speakers for Premium Home Audio

Explore top-rated eARC-enabled speakers that deliver uncompressed audio fidelity. Compare Edifier M90, Klipsch The Fives II, and Nobsound options for TV or desktop use.

For enthusiasts seeking high-fidelity sound without complex installations, HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) and its enhanced successor eARC have become essential features. These protocols allow compressed and uncompressed audio to pass from televisions to external speakers, bypassing inferior built-in TV audio. The following analysis examines the top eARC-enabled speaker systems that balance performance with connectivity.

eARC Benefits Over Standard ARC

eARC, introduced in 2017 with HDMI 2.1, supports higher-quality uncompressed audio with reduced latency due to greater bandwidth. It accommodates premium codecs like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, though hardware compatibility varies among manufacturers. Standard ARC enables audio passthrough from systems like consoles and Blu-ray players to external speakers, benefiting minimalists who want seamless audio flow from multiple video sources. All featured speakers offer stupendous sound and hefty feature sets, with high cost being their only drawback.

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Edifier M90 Versatility and Connectivity

The Edifier M90 offers impressive connectivity for its price, including HDMI eARC, USB-C, optical, and 3.5mm inputs plus a subwoofer output. It supports hi-res LDAC codec via wireless Bluetooth 6.0, ideal for Android users. Despite their compact size, these active speakers feature a Class-D amp with a 4-inch aluminum mid-bass driver. They deliver exceptional bass down to 50Hz and up to 40kHz without a dedicated subwoofer. Users can adjust EQ settings via the Edifier ConneX companion app and utilize an omnidirectional remote.

Klipsch The Fives II Premium Engineering

The Klipsch The Fives II are powered bookshelf speakers with wood veneer finishes, standing about 13 inches tall. They cost $1,349 and support Dolby Atmos over their HDMI 2.1 eARC port, an upgrade from the previous model. This feature results from engineering by Onkyo, Klipsch's sister company. Each speaker features 5.25-inch woofers made of Jet Cerametallic, an anodized aluminum compound coated with ceramic. The system includes manual volume controls, a backlit remote, and wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, Qobuz Connect, and Apple AirPlay 2.

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Nobsound Minimalist Design and Output

Nobsound speakers cost $1,499 and stand just shy of 10 inches tall, offering wide, balanced sound for TV or desktop setups. They provide 180 watts of energy-efficient Class-D amplification through a 4-inch polypropylene mid-bass driver and a 19-mm aluminum-dome tweeter. The tweeter sits beneath the woofer to improve performance when placed high. Additional features include BluOS streaming support and surprisingly competent bass despite their small form factor.

Market Position and Availability

These speakers represent the best eARC-enabled home audio options available across various price ranges. The Edifier M90 is cited as the best bookshelf speaker of 2026 due to its detail and connectivity. Klipsch The Fives II are considered worth the higher price for their premium features. Nobsound options provide vivid color choices and minimalist design. Each system has earned respectable ratings from reputable outlets for overall performance and feature sets.