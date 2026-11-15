Dungeon Crawler Carl Drops Official New Epilogue Chapter Plus Webtoon Updates And Similar Reads

Discover top webtoon recommendations like I'm the Max-Level Newbie and Defiance of the Fall for fans awaiting the ninth Dungeon Crawler Carl book and new TV show.

Matt Dinniman has officially released a new, exclusive extra chapter that serves as an epilogue for the Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise, giving fans immediate content while the live-action television adaptation enters production. The webcomic adaptation, published on the WEBTOON platform since 2025, has already accumulated 61 chapters across two seasons, covering the first book of the series. This webtoon is overseen directly by Dinniman and is also being released as a physical graphic novel, offering a distinct visual experience from the original novels.

The live-action series features Jeff Hays returning as the voice of Princess Donut, a casting choice that generated significant excitement among the fanbase. Poll results indicate that 85.7 percent of viewers are significantly more excited to watch the show with Hays reprising his role, while only 1.7 percent expressed skepticism about the translation of his audiobook performance to the screen. This high engagement underscores the strong character chemistry between Carl and Donut, which remains the primary focus for adapting the source material.

Also read Princess Donut's Real-Life Inspiration in Dungeon Crawler Carl

For readers seeking to fill the void until the next major update, several comparable series offer similar high-stakes survival and RPG mechanics. I'm the Max-Level Newbie leans heavily into power fantasy tropes common in the genre, presenting a post-apocalyptic setting where humanity faces a strict time limit before total annihilation. The protagonist, Kang Jinhyeok, is a content creator who spent 11 years playing Tower of Trials, eventually completing the notoriously difficult game entirely before it merged with reality.

The narrative shifts when the game updates, forcing players to clear the tower floors for real within a 90-day window. Jinhyeok possesses prior knowledge of the game mechanics, allowing him to navigate challenges more easily than Carl and Princess Donut. However, he is not a traditional noble hero; instead, he is cocky and enjoys tricking others for personal gain, integrating live-streaming as a mechanic to sway public opinion.

An Outcast in Another World serves as a LitRPG story that embraces isekai genre tropes while focusing on a protagonist who must grind through a hostile environment. The character Rob is transported through a portal while trying to save a friend, ending up in a fantasy world where humans are despised due to their inherent danger. Rob must rely on sheer willpower to survive and learn to navigate the game mechanics of this new world.

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Leveling up in An Outcast in Another World brings new problems for Rob, distinguishing it from typical power fantasies and framing it as a ruthless underdog journey. Much like Dungeon Crawler Carl, the series shines due to its excellent cast of supporting characters. The webtoon adaptation is published by Aethon Books, providing a professionally produced continuation of the story for dedicated readers looking for grit and perseverance in their narratives.

Fear Agent offers a perfect fit for those who prefer cosmic threats over fantasy monsters. Similar to Matt Dinniman's story, Fear Agent takes place following an invasion of Earth, leading Heath Huston to become an exterminator of alien pests throughout space. Although it is more of an epic space adventure dealing with robot armies, intergalactic wars, and AI companions, its high-paced action captures the chaotic energy found in Dungeon Crawler Carl.

Fear Agent is a violent series featuring brutal battles against monsters, yet it incorporates touches of dark humor and tragic moments that deeply affect the protagonist. These elements shape his evolution, much in the same way that Carl's frustrations with the Borant Corporation drive his own character development. The series balances wacky situations with serious stakes, providing a diverse tonal range for fans.

D'Orc presents an absurd and violent tone that may seem unrelated to the sci-fi setting of Dungeon Crawler Carl at first glance. The story unfolds in an apocalyptic world, following an orphan of half-light dwarf and half-dark orc lineage known by the nickname D'Orc. He is the subject of a prophecy foretelling that he will destroy the world, making him a target for relentless pursuit.

Despite his label as an omen of doom, D'Orc tries to help others while struggling against his fate. The series is over-the-top, bloody, and silly, featuring an animal companion and a sentient weapon with a strong urge to kill. Brett Bean serves as the illustrator for the spin-off Dungeon Crawler Carl: Crocodile, and the series has been acknowledged by Matt Dinniman himself, linking it directly to the franchise's creative lineage.

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Defiance of the Fall is another LitRPG webtoon adaptation set in a post-apocalyptic world that mirrors the struggle for survival seen in Dungeon Crawler Carl. In this story, Earth is pulled into a multiverse, restructured through its integration with other worlds and subjected to a game-like AI known as the System. Humanity faces a desperate struggle, forcing ordinary people to level up and adopt various character classes.

While both stories push their protagonists to the absolute limit, Defiance of the Fall offers a unique twist by drawing deeply from cultivation stories. In this narrative, the pursuit of power is intrinsically linked to a spiritual journey, adding a layer of metaphysical growth to the physical combat. This combination of traditional RPG elements with spiritual development creates a distinct reading experience for fans of the genre.

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint stands out as one of the world's biggest web novels, revolving around Kim Dokja, a devoted reader who finishes the final chapter of Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World just as the real world transforms into its apocalyptic setting. Humanity is forced to participate in survival challenges broadcast as entertainment, only that here humans are watched by god-like beings.

Through game-like quests, Dokja and other characters must satisfy these cosmic beings to earn rewards and powers. What makes the story truly compelling is Kim Dokja himself and how he uses his intellect to leverage his knowledge of the story's events, gaining allies and unraveling the mystery behind what happened to the world. Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint also features magnificent art, having garnered greater acclaim as one of the best webtoons of all time.

I Hate Fairyland blends bloody action with snarky comedy, serving as a deconstruction of fairy tales. The story begins when Gertrude is whisked away to what appears to be a colorful, magical realm overflowing with sweetness but turns out to be far more brutal. Although her outward appearance remains unchanged, she spends almost three decades in this realm, leaving her an adult mind in the body of a little girl.

Gertrude is foul-mouthed and unhinged, transforming into a ferocious warrior, wielding an axe and unafraid to hack anyone to pieces in her quest to return home. The series plays with the contrast between a fantasy-magic world and a cartoonish art style, featuring content that is quite graphic. This unpredictability makes I Hate Fairyland a compelling read for those who enjoy the extreme violence and bleak humor found in the main franchise.