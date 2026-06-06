Best Dollar Tree Storage Finds of the Week

A roundup of top inexpensive storage items from Dollar Tree, featuring acrylic wine holders, food containers, and versatile buckets, plus DIY tips for upgrading simple organizers, all vetted for reliability by editorial staff.

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Not only does the discount store have a ton of ready-to-go storage bins, baskets, and containers, but it also offers plenty of DIY storage projects using cheap Dollar Tree items. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree storage finds flying off shelves this week. Liz Fenwick DIY is all about the wine bottle holders.

“Dollar Tree organization hack! 😍 These acrylic wine holders are great for storing water bottles, and you can’t beat the price tag! Have you found these at your Dollar Tree? ” she captioned a post.

Whether you meal prep or pack lunches, Dollar Tree has everything you need to store food. Liz Fenwick recently shared about some of the preppiest new items.

“New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 These checkered food storage containers are so cute and come in 4 colors! ” she wrote.

“These are sooo cute,” a follower added. Liz Fenwick also shared about the viral Dollar Tree buckets, perfect for organizing anything from cleaning supplies to outdoor essentials, like bugspray or sunscreen.

“Viral buckets are BACK at Dollar Tree! I love using these as a cooler and for summer storage! ” she wrote. Do It on a Dime shared a genius idea for making plain old acrylic organizers look designer for less.

“Dollar Tree Organization but make it LUXURY! ” she wrote, sharing the details on how to decoupage plain plastic or glass using napkins.

“Oh my gosh that looks so upscale! ” a follower commented. Do It on a Dime shared another genius idea for building a spice rack using just a few Dollar Tree items.

“Genius dollar tree Storage hack,” she captioned the post. All you need is two plastic drawer bins and two metal paper towel holders. Kraft Me Plz Kreation shared her favorite cheap-but-effective organizing find from Dollar Tree.

“Dollar Tree really be testing my self-control every single time 😭✨ If you know me, you know I can’t resist a good organizer/caddy situation… it’s a lifestyle at this point,” she wrote. One professional makeup artist shared her go to product.

“I found this $1.50 organizer at Dollar Tree and it’s officially a staple in my pro kit 💼✨ I separated my bobby pins by size and added clear + black hair ties and Bobby pins for quick fixes on set or with clients. This is PERFECT for both makeup artists and hairstylists who need a quick, organized emergency kit on hand,” she wrote.

Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.





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