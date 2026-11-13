Best Disney+ Movies to Watch: Home Alone, Multiverse of Madness, and Lightning Thief

Prepare for Marvel's Avengers Doomsday and Percy Jackson Season 3 with these top Disney+ picks including Home Alone, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Percy Jackson.

Disney+ subscribers can optimize their streaming weekend by selecting titles that align with upcoming major franchise releases on the horizon. The platform features a curated selection of films designed to build anticipation for highly anticipated theatrical and television events. Viewers can choose from holiday classics, superhero blockbusters, and fantasy adventures that serve as perfect preludes to new seasons and movies.

Avengers Doomsday Prep With Multiverse of Madness

Disney+ recommends watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to prepare for the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18. This 2022 Marvel Cinematic Universe film serves as a vital narrative bridge, reintroducing key characters and concepts central to the next phase of the franchise. The movie features Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and explores the multiverse concept with depth and spectacle.

Also read Jeff Coast Avengers Become Permanent Marvel Team in Multiverse Expansion

The film is particularly relevant following the post-credits scene in VisionQuest episode 8, which confirmed the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. Robert Downey Jr. portrays Doctor Doom in the upcoming sequel, and his resurrection of Wanda ties directly into the events and lore established in Multiverse of Madness. Rewatching this film helps viewers understand the incursions and multiversal stakes that will drive the plot of Avengers: Doomsday.

Sam Raimi directed the sequel, infusing it with horror elements and creative action sequences that stand out in the MCU. Notable moments include the Scarlet Witch obliterating the Illuminati and a unique battle involving two versions of Doctor Strange. These scenes introduce visual styles and narrative devices that will likely influence the tone and execution of future Marvel projects.

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Percy Jackson Return Supported By Lightning Thief

Disney+ is highlighting Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief to support the return of the television series for its third season on November 20. The 2010 film, starring Logan Lerman as Percy and Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth, serves as a fun entry point for new viewers before the show adapts The Titan's Curse.

While the movie is less accurate to Rick Riordan's bestselling book series than the Disney+ television adaptation, it remains an entertaining fantasy epic. The film captures the charisma of the lead trio and effectively sets up the romantic dynamic between Percy and Annabeth. It offers a different take on the action and adventure elements that fans of the series enjoy.

The third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will delve into The Titan's Curse, a story arc the original film franchise never covered. Watching the movie provides context for the characters and the world of Greek mythology that the series expands upon. This allows viewers to appreciate the evolution of the adaptation from screen to streaming series.

Home Alone Classic For Holiday Atmosphere

Home Alone remains a top recommendation for viewers seeking holiday entertainment and nostalgia. The 1990 classic comedy features Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left behind by his family during a Christmas vacation. Kevin must defend his home from two burglars using a series of creative and elaborate booby traps.

As the Christmas season approaches, the film offers the perfect blend of humor and family-friendly adventure. Culkin's performance is widely regarded as one of the most memorable by a child actor in cinema history. The movie's enduring popularity makes it a staple for Disney+ subscribers looking for timeless entertainment during the winter months.

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While other titles like Monsters, Inc. continue to trend on the platform, Home Alone stands out for its seasonal relevance. It provides a lighthearted contrast to the darker themes of Doctor Strange and the epic stakes of Percy Jackson. This variety ensures that viewers can find the right tone for their weekend viewing preferences.

Streaming Strategy For Upcoming Releases

The current Disney+ recommendations reflect a strategic effort to keep subscribers engaged with content tied to major upcoming releases. By highlighting films that introduce characters like Doctor Strange and Percy Jackson, the platform encourages viewers to build continuity knowledge before new seasons and movies arrive. This approach helps maintain high engagement levels during periods between major premieres.

Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 and Percy Jackson Season 3 on November 20 are the primary drivers for these specific movie suggestions. The inclusion of Home Alone caters to a broader audience looking for seasonal content rather than franchise preparation. This mix ensures that there is something for every type of viewer on the platform.

Monsters, Inc. continues to rank highly, currently sitting at number eight nationwide, but the focus this weekend is on live-action and superhero genres. The selection aims to provide timely entertainment that complements the broader Disney and Marvel ecosystem. Subscribers can use these films to enhance their understanding of the stories yet to come.