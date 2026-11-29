A ranking of the 2010s Best Director Oscar winners, from Michel Hazanavicius and Tom Hooper to Ang Lee and Alfonso Cuarón, and what each did after winning.

The 2010s is widely regarded as one of the strongest decades in film, with great directors releasing exceptional work each year. Established names such as Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino stayed highly productive, while younger talents including Damien Chazelle, Greta Gerwig and Barry Jenkins announced their arrival. The strength of the field is visible in how stacked the Best Director nominees were throughout the decade, and this ranking looks at the Best Director Oscar winners of those years.

The ranking weighs each director's filmography before their win and, most importantly, the work they produced after collecting the Academy Award. The central question is whether an Oscar marks the peak of a career or simply the beginning of a new phase. This installment covers four winners, ranked from number 8 to number 5.

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Michel Hazanavicius Won for The Artist but Struggled Afterward

Michel Hazanavicius is the second French filmmaker to win Best Director in the history of the Academy Awards. His winning film, The Artist, is a black-and-white silent film that pays tribute to the silent era, a choice that fit the Academy's fondness for nostalgia and cinema history. The film also won Best Picture, beating favorites such as Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life and Midnight in Paris.

Hazanavicius triumphed over Hollywood heavyweights including Terrence Malick and Martin Scorsese. The source notes that the win was an unusual choice, yet it aligned with the Academy's tastes at the time. Hazanavicius has not managed to repeat that level of success in the years since.

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His follow-up attempt, The Search, is a remake of the 1948 war film and was intended as an Oscar-calibre project. It starred his wife, Berenice Bejo, who also appeared in The Artist, alongside Annette Bening. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival but drew negative reviews.

His next films, the behind-the-scenes drama Redoubtable, about Jean-Luc Godard's La Chinoise, and the family fantasy The Lost Prince, both received mixed reviews. Coupez, his remake of the acclaimed Japanese film One Cut of the Dead, is the only film to receive positive reviews after his Oscar win. Hazanavicius remains active and has a new film currently in post-production.

Tom Hooper Faced Mixed Results After The King's Speech

Tom Hooper won the Best Director Oscar for The King's Speech by beating strong nominees that included David Fincher, Darren Aronofsky, David O. Russell and the Coen brothers. His direction gave an intimate quality to a story that could easily have become another conventional biopic. The film also won Best Actor for Colin Firth and Best Original Screenplay.

Hooper's win was considered especially impressive because The King's Speech was a relatively modest film compared with The Social Network, Black Swan or True Grit. His next project was the critically and commercially successful Les Miserables, starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway. Hooper's intimate framing of the musical numbers became a distinguishing feature of that film, which earned eight Oscar nominations and won three.

Hooper then made The Danish Girl, which earned him another nomination, this time as a producer. His subsequent film, the star-studded adaptation of the long-running stage musical Cats, is described in the source as his biggest misfire and possibly the biggest misfire an Oscar-winning director has made so far. The film became a subject of ridicule after its release. Hooper currently has no new feature film projects on the horizon.

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Ang Lee and Alfonso Cuarón Chased Technical Ambitions

Ang Lee earned his second Best Director Oscar for Life of Pi, making him one of three filmmakers to win the award twice in the 21st century. He had previously won for Brokeback Mountain and was also nominated for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Life of Pi was praised for its story, its lead performance and its fantastical technical achievements.

Released at the height of 3D popularity, Life of Pi was one of the few films to use the format to its fullest potential. After that victory, Lee almost exclusively pursued projects with technical ambitions. Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk experimented with a 120-frames-per-second presentation intended to create a more immersive experience, but it struggled to connect with mainstream audiences.

Lee followed that film with Gemini Man, an action thriller starring Will Smith that used digital de-aging technology and high-frame-rate cinematography. The de-aging effects are considered probably the best so far, but the film is mostly a generic actioner. Lee is currently in production on an adaptation of the best-selling novel Old Gold Mountain.

Alfonso Cuarón became the first Mexican filmmaker to win Best Director. He won the first of his two trophies of the decade with Gravity, a sci-fi thriller that follows two astronauts fighting for survival in space. The source places Cuarón's win within the same decade-long run of technically ambitious Oscar-winning work that defined Lee's later career.