Want to save yourself stress when shopping on Black Friday? From vacuums to fitness trackers, here are some of the best deals to bookmark before the big event.

If you’re a bargain hunter, Black Friday is definitely a day you have marked on your calendar. But just because you love the thrill of finding the best deals doesn’t mean the year’s biggest sales day can’t be overwhelming when you’re in the thick of it.

Want to keep your shopping adventure stress-free? Adding the items you have your eye on to your cart now makes the big day a little easier, so check out our favorite deals you can bookmark before Black Friday even begins. This powerful cordless vacuum offers three cleaning modes that deliver the perfect amount of suction for every mess.

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Its battery provides up to an hour of cleaning time, and the motorbar cleaning head can pick up pet hair without getting tangled. It also includes a crevice tool to clean tight areas. This feature-packed food processor holds up to 16 cups, allowing you to prepare nearly any recipe. It can chop, slice, shred, mince and puree and even features a special disc for cutting french fries.