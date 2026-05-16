Best Deals: Outdoor Clothing and Gear Up to 25% Off This Summer

With items from a wide range of outdoor brands on sale, REI is offering up to 25 percent off. REI's own in-house line offers the most significant discounts. The passage includes suggestions for gear that has been tested and recommended by the editors. Among them, REI co-op members can take 20 percent off one full-price, non-sale item.

this summer, it’s the best time to pick up any necessary clothing and gear . Items across a range of outdoor brands are up to 25 percent off (sadly, a 5 percent drop from last year’s sale), with REI 's own in-house line seeing the biggest discounts.

Below, I've found the best deals on lots of gear that we've been testing and recommending for years, including our ideal for hiking or cozying up in while camping are an investment that'll last for years. They're more breathable and odor resistant than synthetic layers. Some Mountain Hardwear stuff is also on sale. I think the company makes some of the best-looking hiking gear out there, and its sun shirts are particularly striking





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Outdoors Best Deals Outdoor Brands Clothing And Gear Summer Sale REI Mountain Hardwear Sun Shirts Convertibles

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