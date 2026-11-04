Best Dancing with the Stars Disney Nights Ranked From Top to Bottom

An authoritative ranking of the most memorable Disney-themed performances on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, highlighting top scores and iconic character portrayals.

For more than two decades, ABC has relied on Dancing with the Stars to captivate audiences by transforming celebrities into skilled dancers. The program has consistently ranked among the network's highest-rated television offerings since its inception. To maintain viewer engagement, producers introduced special theme nights, with Disney-themed episodes becoming a beloved tradition among fans.

The broadcast is currently airing its 35th season, featuring contestants performing to music inspired by Disney movies that have been adapted into Broadway musicals. This modern approach differs from earlier iterations, yet the show remains committed to honoring the legacy of its past Disney nights. A comprehensive review of these performances highlights the most spectacular moments in the series history.

Also read Dancing With The Stars Recap: Who Goes Home On Disney Night?

Charli D'Amelio Delivers Disney+ Perfection

Charli D'Amelio and her professional partner Mark Ballas delivered a standout performance during Season 31, which aired exclusively on Disney+. To celebrate the platform, the show hosted a special Disney+ night where the duo performed a jazz routine to the theme song from The Simpsons. They wore costumes resembling Marge and Homer Simpson, creating a visually stunning tribute that delighted viewers.

Despite initial nervousness typical for contestants reaching the halfway point of the competition, the pair demonstrated remarkable growth. Their confidence increased significantly as they executed simpler moves with precision. This poise allowed Charli to prove her capabilities extend far beyond her social media fame. The judges awarded them a score of 36 out of 40, helping them secure the mirror ball trophy without ever landing in the bottom two positions.

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James Maslow Earns Perfect Score With Frozen

James Maslow and Peta Murgatroyd represented the show's very first Disney night during Season 18. They performed a contemporary dance to the song Let It Go from the movie Frozen. This routine revealed a gentle side of James that fans of Big Time Rush had rarely seen before.

The performance was defined by calmness and incredible chemistry between the partners. Peta matched James' relaxed facial expressions, creating a cohesive and emotionally resonant routine. Their loving embrace at the conclusion of the dance served as the perfect finish to the piece. The judges were highly impressed by the beauty of the performance, awarding James a perfect score upon its completion.

Heather Morris Brings Passionate Energy

Heather Morris began her journey on Season 24 with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy but later switched to Alan Bersten after Maksim sustained an injury. The pair performed an enthusiastic jazz routine to For the First Time in Forever from Frozen. Although the performance lacked traditional jazz movements, Heather's genuine joy was infectious throughout the dance.

The happiness displayed on the dance floor was so palpable that it moved late judge Len Goodman to give spirit fingers from his seat. Heather earned 34 out of 40 points, a score driven largely by her passion rather than technical perfection. Unfortunately, this enthusiasm was not enough to save her from elimination. She was voted off the show the following week in what remains one of the most shocking exits in the series history.

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Juan Pablo Di Pace Portrays Gaston With Flair

Juan Pablo Di Pace brought an abundance of arrogance to his role as Gaston during Season 27. He and his partner Cheryl Burke performed a Viennese waltz to the song Gaston from Beauty and the Beast. The choreography effectively reminded audiences that the character would never make good husband material.

The build-up to Juan hanging from a chandelier was a highlight of the performance, showcasing brilliant choreography. His success in embodying the egotistical character brought the routine to life and outshined other professional dancers. The fierceness he injected into the Viennese waltz provided a refreshing contrast to the usual fairy tale themes. Judges awarded him a 29 out of 30 for this compelling portrayal.

Rumer Willis Captivates as Ursula

Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy delivered a powerful Samba performance to Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid. Rumer transformed from a top contestant into the graceful sea witch Ursula with incredible speed. Her shimmying and overdramatic arm movements helped audiences view Ursula as a creature rather than a mere villain.

Rumer maintained her character perfectly throughout the routine, a difficult feat given the need to enjoy the dance. Her performance made viewers forget why Ursula is considered a manipulative monster. The judges looked past the evil character traits to recognize the dancing skill on display. They awarded the soon-to-be Season 20 champion a score of 39 out of 40 for this memorable appearance.