Best Dallas Bars and Restaurants for 2026 World Cup Watch Parties

Discover the top Dallas bars and restaurants gearing up for the 2026 World Cup. From Stan's dive bar to The Londoner and new spots in Deep Ellum, find where to watch every match with great food, drinks, and fan energy.

Dallas fans of Argentina celebrate the team's World Cup win in 2022. Dallas bars are ready with special events for the teams playing in North Texas this year.

World Cup fans across Dallas and the world are gearing up to celebrate one of the largest sporting events in the world. The last time Dallas hosted the World Cup was in 1994, and restaurants and bars are already prepped to make 2026 the most memorable year. Die-hard soccer fans will be looking for the best places to celebrate their teams. Here are the best places to watch the World Cup, per your favorite team.

We'll continually update this list. If your restaurant or bar is going all in on one country, let us know. Stan's is Dallas oldest dive sports bar. The new owners recently updated some areas (like the bathrooms).

There are more than 50 TVs across its large space. During every game, they'll have sections of the restaurant dedicated to a specific game, so fans of those teams can congregate in one place. They're also going to have plenty of Fernet and Diet Coke. Texas Live will be streaming all 104 World Cup matches this summer, and during select games, there will be food and drink specials, high-energy from fans and exciting giveaways.

You may have to throw some elbows to get in here, but they weren't kidding when they made the slogan, "The only place better than the stadium.

" Electric Shuffle is turning itself into a watch party destination for the World Cup this year. Every match will be shown during opening hours, and whenever the England or USA teams play, it will offer $25 beer and margarita pitchers all day. On its own, Electric Shuffle is an interactive place with high-tech shuffleboard and plenty of great drink deals, and once you factor the World Cup into the mix, it will be electric.

The Paris of the South is an authentic Argentinian restaurant themed around soccer star Lionel Messi. For the World Cup, it's fully stocked with Quilmes, a cerveza that was created in Buenos Aires, and it's already warning fans that the beer sells out fast. The team has also added a special cocktail called "Messi Magic," which will be available during the summer. It's a three-tier cocktail that perfectly resembles Argentina's flag.

Come here for the games, and you'll be surrounded by long-time Argentinian soccer fans and the best energy. Jörg Fercher, a native Austrian, and his wife, Cathy, have been serving the spirit of the Old World in Historic Downtown Plano since 2002. Their restaurants serve an extensive selection of German, Austrian and Belgian beers with a full menu of regional comfort foods.

With all the nostalgic memorabilia on the walls, it's the perfect place to watch the Argentina vs. Austria match being held on Monday, June 22. It will likely draw a tiny but mighty local crowd who are ready to get familiar with that long list of beers. Word of advice, though, get there earlier than you think. The Londoner is one of Dallas' quintessential British pubs.

All World Cup matches will be shown at this bar, but the England vs. Croatia game on Wednesday, June 17, will have that extra zest for England fans. It will also be part of an Around the World bar crawl hosted for soccer fans by the Harwood District on Saturday, June 13. The pub will represent Great Britain among the seven other venues and show all the games that day.

For any England game this summer, get there early to secure a seat, but also to ensure you get your hands on the fish n' chips. The Londonderry, with locations at 5321 E Mockingbird Lane (Dallas), 5120 State Highway 121 (Colleyville) & 14930 Midway Road (Addison), is a hotspot for soccer fans. Everyone will want to be at The Londonderry to watch the World Cup in Dallas.

The Addison location is a gem, but the one in Dallas is just as charming. England and the USA games will make this a hotspot. Due to the expected volume, a limited menu will be offered on the days the teams are playing. The atmosphere is always exciting, and if you don't get there early enough, you may end up watching the games from the TVs outside, but it's still a vibe.

Is a new, proper British pub in Deep Ellum opening right before the World Cup? Yes, but if it's willing to take the risk, so are we. This new establishment will be a proper British pub in Deep Ellum. We expect there to be plenty of TVs inside to watch the game, and they just put the finishing touches on the upstairs patio, which has its own cooler and hopefully more TVs.

It will be an exciting destination to watch the games when it opens, especially with the energy of Deep Ellum





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