U.S. News & World Report's Best Countries to Raise a Family rankings measured countries based on various factors, including air quality, education expenditure, happiness, and social protection systems. The U.S. itself placed 20th on the list despite having a high GDP. This is indicative of challenges faced in addressing domestic issues that are crucial for raising a family, like education and social facilities. Nations with better health, education, and social protection systems can better care for their citizens.

It's a question many parents have asked themselves - where to raise children? Yes, it's a major decision. Even more, figuring out the place where one truly wants to settle is tougher.

Yet, it's not simply about the country filled with families or having the best schools. It's a blend of elements that matter. U.S. News & World Report has analyzed several datasets to rank countries on their raising-a-family capabilities. The categories they considered include air quality, education expenditure, happiness, infant mortality, social protection systems, urban green space, and years of schooling.

Just because a country has a substantial GDP, it doesn't mean they rank higher in these categories. The top 10 countries are





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Raising A Family Best Countries To Raise A Family U.S. News & World Report Air Quality Education Expenditure Happiness Social Protection Systems Urban Green Space Years Of Schooling GDP Overall Ranking Family Raising Capabilities

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