Best Cotton and Linen Dresses to Keep You Cool During a Heatwave

Discover the ultimate summer dresses made from natural fabrics like cotton and linen. This curated selection offers breathable, stylish options perfect for staying cool in high temperatures, with versatile designs ranging from casual minis to elegant midis.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more When temperatures soar, getting dressed can feel like a hot, sticky challenge.

The key to staying cool lies in choosing pieces that work with the heat rather than against it, which is where natural fabrics come into their own. Lightweight, breathable and chic, cotton and linen dresses are the ultimate warm-weather heroes, offering comfort even on the hottest days.

Whether you're heading to the office, packing for a holiday or simply looking for something easy to pop on for a G&T in the park, a heatwave-friendly dress is pretty much a must-have for the summer. They're versatile too. From breezy mini dresses to elegant midi lengths that can be dressed up or down, there are loads of silhouettes available.

We've rounded up the best heatwave-friendly dresses made from natural fibres, with every style selected for its combination of comfort and style. Whether you prefer classic neutrals, vibrant colours or easy-to-wear prints, these are your non-sweat friends.

Marks & Spencer Linen Rich Shift Dress £50 Shop Nobody's Child Audrey Dress £89 Shop Boden Mia Jersey Dress £39.50 (was £79) Shop Marks & Spencer Linen Rich Shift Dress £36 Shop Reiss Cotton Cheesecloth Broderie Mini Dress in Ivory £148 Shop Mint Velvet Linen Blend Halter Dress £199 Shop Monsoon Mafalda Bandeau Dress £37.50 (was £75) Shop Mint Velvet Ramie Dress £160 Shop Joules Susanna Navy Short Sleeve Broderie Midi Dress £89 Shop Pink City Prints Carrie Dress £185 Shop Nobody's Child Gingham Dara Dress £79 Shop H&M Linen Halterneck Dress £74.99 Shop Nobody's Child Wrena Dress £99 Shop Finery London Pure Cotton Square Neck Midi Tiered Dress £49 Shop Mint Velvet Ramie Dress £140 Shop Sezane Aliza Dress £195 Shop Marks & Spencer Linen Rich Swing Dress £50 Shop WNU Jackie Dress £150 Sho





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Summer Fashion Heatwave Clothing Cotton Dresses Linen Dresses Breathable Fabrics

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