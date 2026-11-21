Discover essential compact tech including Anker hubs, Dual SSDs, and Sony earbuds to boost productivity and save space in your work bag.

Modern professionals frequently struggle with limited space when packing briefcases for demanding workdays filled with video calls and large file transfers. Carrying only a laptop is often insufficient for complex tasks that require external displays or high-speed data connections. Fortunately, several compact gadgets now exist that significantly enhance productivity without adding bulk to your carryall. These devices are specifically designed to squeeze into tight spaces while providing essential connectivity and performance upgrades.

Anker USB Hub Solves Port Limits

The Anker 543 USB hub directly addresses the lack of ports on thin laptops by adding six connection options in a small form factor. This device costs $40 and provides an Ethernet port that delivers 1Gbps speeds for stable internet connections. It also includes an HDMI port capable of outputting 4K resolution at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz for external monitors.

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Power management and data transfer are handled by two USB-C and two USB-A ports on the hub. The primary USB-C port connects to the laptop to provide charging up to 65W input, resulting in 53W delivered to the computer. The remaining USB ports support data transfers rated for 5Gbps speeds but do not support charging functions.

This hub is compatible with macOS, Windows, Chrome OS, and iPadOS. Users with iPads can connect external peripherals easily, making it a versatile tool for hybrid workers who switch between different operating systems throughout the day.

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Dual Portable SSD Offers Fast Storage

The Dual Portable SSD replaces bulky traditional drives with a compact design that fits easily into pockets or briefcases. Measuring 2.82 by 0.83 by 0.33 inches and weighing only 0.45 ounces, this drive offers significant storage without the weight penalty of older models.

A unique feature of this device is its dual connector design, which includes a built-in USB-A connector on one end and a USB-C connector on the other. This allows users to connect directly to laptops or phones without searching for additional cables in their bags.

Performance is driven by USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology, which enables read speeds up to 1,050MBps and write speeds up to 950MBps. These speeds ensure that large work files are transferred quickly, reducing downtime during critical projects.

Plaud Note AI Recorder Transcribes Meetings

The Plaud Note is a slim, card-like AI recorder that measures 0.12 inches thick and weighs 1.06 ounces. Priced at $159, this device is thin enough to attach to the back of a phone without protruding significantly. It supports both in-person recording and phone call recording via a MagSafe-compatible magnetic case.

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For face-to-face meetings, the device captures voices from up to 9.84 feet away. It supports transcription for 112 languages and uses AI to create summaries. Users can tap the record button to mark key moments, such as action items or important announcements, for later review.

The transcription includes an AI chatbot feature called Ask Plaud, which allows users to query specific details from the recording. For example, users can ask about tasks assigned by a boss or dates of upcoming conferences. The device offers 300 minutes of free transcriptions monthly, with a subscription required for additional usage. The battery lasts for a maximum of 30 hours of uninterrupted recording.

Sony Earbuds Provide Noise Cancellation

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are essential for professionals who need to focus in noisy office environments. Priced at $200, these earbuds feature built-in active noise cancelling technology and noise reduction algorithms. This technology significantly improves call quality by blocking out background distractions during online meetings.

Audio performance is a key strength, with support for Hi-Res Audio Wireless. The companion app allows users to adjust the EQ settings to their personal preferences. The solid vocal reproduction ensures that speech is clear during professional webinars and video conferences.