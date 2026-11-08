One of Them Days Tops 2020s Comedy Chart With $40M Debut and 94% Score

Explore the top comedy films from the last decade, including The Nice Guys, How to Be a Latin Lover, Incredibles 2, and Good Boys. These movies offer escapism through action, family dynamics, and coming-of-age humor.

The comedy genre has firmly reasserted its dominance in the entertainment landscape with the massive success of One of Them Days. Released in 2025, this film starring Keke Palmer and SZA has already generated over 40 million dollars in box office revenue. The movie holds a formidable 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, signaling a strong connection with audiences seeking relief from modern chaos.

This fresh success follows a decade marked by significant industry disruptions. The past ten years have witnessed a global pandemic, the longest actor strike in Hollywood history, and shifting streaming requirements. Despite these turbulent events, comedies have consistently delivered strong box office results and critical acclaim. The genre continues to serve as vital escapism for viewers navigating a complex world.

Also read The Nice Guys Surpasses Box Office Classics on Apple TV Streaming Charts

Earlier entries in this golden era of comedy proved the power of situational humor. The Nice Guys, released in 2016, blended action with intentional humor featuring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling. Crowe played the straight man while Gosling portrayed the funny man. Their chemistry created a double act that navigated a mystery with consistent comedic timing.

Although The Nice Guys did not become a massive box office smash initially, it evolved into a cult classic. Fans continue to celebrate the film for its strong humor and well-executed situational comedy. This success demonstrated that audiences value quality writing and character dynamics over pure financial spectacle.

Another standout from that period is How to Be a Latin Lover. This 2017 film offered a humorous take on gender stereotypes by focusing on male characters vying for wealthy women. Eugenio Derbez played Maximo, a man who loses his luxurious lifestyle after his wife leaves him. He moves in with his sister Sara, played by Salma Hayek, and her son Hugo.

The film derives comedy from Maximo's attempts to win back wealthier women while living in humble conditions. Rob Lowe also appeared as another kept man competing for attention. The genuine familial bond between the leads added depth to the laughs, making it a hidden gem of the 2010s.

In contrast to cult favorites, Incredibles 2 achieved huge financial success at the box office. Released in 2018 by Disney and Pixar, the superhero sequel earned more than one billion dollars. The original film had garnered massive fan adoration, creating high expectations for the follow-up.

The plot centers on the Parr family balancing normal life with superhuman complications. Bob Parr takes on domestic duties while his wife Helen starts a new job. The film delivers crowd-pleasing humor for general audiences while including meta-references that delight comic book fans.

Good Boys, released in 2019, brought youthful energy to the genre with its coming-of-age narrative. The film follows friends Max, Lucas, and Thor as they attempt to attend a party. Played by Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, and Brady Noon, the trio embarks on wild misadventures.

Advertisement

Their journey involves running from the police, carrying stolen drugs, and hijacking a drone. The film is often compared to Superbad but tailored for tweens. Young audiences see their own innocence amidst adult shenanigans, crafted by writers known for their work on The Office.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga released in 2020 on streaming during the pandemic. The campy musical comedy follows a singing duo from Iceland competing in the prestigious contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams starred in the film, which became a source of hope during a stressful year.

The film stood on its own two feet without traditional marketing campaigns. It delivered laughs, inspiration, and a fantastic soundtrack. This success highlighted the importance of streaming platforms during the height of the global health crisis.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard arrived in 2021 and showcased Salma Hayek blending comedy and action. She played Sonia, a complex character who is both gun-toting and maternally inclined. The film was a solid sequel that audiences loved despite critical pans.

A disparaging gap emerged between critics and fan opinions regarding this entry. New viewers were left to watch the movie for themselves and decide who they agreed with. This trend emphasized the growing influence of audience votes in determining a film's legacy.

The Lost City featured Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in a treasure-hunting comedy. Bullock plays a writer suffering a personal loss who joins a book tour. The cast delivers iconic performances with subtlety and comedic precision.

Daniel Radcliffe excels in a rare villain role as Fairfax. Fans of the genre appreciate the superb cast and their ability to navigate the plot with charm. The film remains a favorite among those who enjoy adventure-comedies.

Barbie, released in 2023, became one of the most quotable movies of the past ten years. The stylish satire of the toy industry's biggest icon covers a wide range of concepts. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling lead the cast in this nearly two-hour-long runtime.

The film ventures beyond the picturesque villa of Barbieland into the real world. Viewers laugh at blatant gags and deeper irony. It stands as a testament to the genre's ability to address cultural topics with humor and heart.

Deadpool and Wolverine arrived in 2024 and fulfilled fan expectations with a bloody and sarcastic story. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman fought and bonded on screen, rewarding fans who followed their careers. The movie was made specifically for the audiences outpouring of desire.

Disney listened to the fans and delivered a rare and satisfying hit. The film proved that studios can succeed by prioritizing audience input over blind guessing. It remains a highlight of the superhero-comedy subgenre.

One of Them Days represents the latest peak in this decade of comedic excellence. Keke Palmer and SZA star as two roommates who must come up with rent money fast. Alyssa invests their funds into a failed T-shirt-making enterprise, leading to eviction.

Advertisement

The desperate duo sets off on a whirlwind excursion to pay their rent. They employ clever and comical means to solve their financial crisis. The film has earned a 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and over 40 million dollars.

This achievement underscores the enduring appeal of relatable, character-driven stories. Audiences continue to flock to theaters and streaming services for laughter. The genre remains a dominant force in entertainment, offering vital escapism.

Comedies from 2016 to 2025 have demonstrated remarkable resilience. They have adapted to streaming changes and post-pandemic realities. The success of films like One of Them Days ensures the genre will thrive for years to come.

Critics and audiences alike appreciate the diversity within modern comedy. From action-comedies to animated sequels and coming-of-age stories, the variety is vast. Each entry provides good medicine for viewers seeking relief from real-world problems.

The industry has learned that quality storytelling is paramount. Whether through a cult classic like The Nice Guys or a blockbuster like Barbie, the core elements remain the same. Audiences want authentic characters and genuine humor.

The financial success of recent films confirms this demand. Over 40 million dollars from a single comedy demonstrates the market's strength. Studios are more likely to invest in diverse comedic voices and stories.

Streaming platforms have also embraced the genre. Films that might have struggled in theaters found success online. This shift has allowed for greater creative freedom and experimentation.

The legacy of these films will likely be defined by their cultural impact. They provide a shared experience for audiences across different demographics. Laughter continues to be a universal language that transcends barriers.

As we look to the future, the appetite for comedy shows no signs of diminishing. New writers and performers are emerging with fresh perspectives. The next decade promises even more innovative and entertaining content.

The recent success of One of Them Days serves as a beacon for the industry. It proves that even in uncertain times, people need laughter. The resilience of the genre is a testament to its importance in our collective psyche.

Film critics and historians will undoubtedly recognize this period as a golden age. The combination of critical acclaim and commercial success is rare. These films have set a new standard for quality in comedy.

Audiences are more discerning than ever before. They demand authenticity and emotional resonance alongside humor. Filmmakers who understand this balance will continue to thrive.

The journey from The Nice Guys to One of Them Days shows significant evolution. The genre has matured while retaining its core appeal. It remains a vital part of the cultural conversation.

As we celebrate these achievements, we must also look forward. The best is yet to come for comedy fans everywhere. The future is bright for the art of hilarity.