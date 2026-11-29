Christmas Gifts for Fly Fishing Streamers; This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift; 5 Things Beginner Fly Anglers Aren’t Taught

Christmas Gifts for the Angler Addicted to Fly Fishing Streamers; This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift for Anglers; 5 Things Beginner Fly Anglers Aren’t Taught That Catch More Trout | Ken Baldwin | Justin Hoffman | Ken Baldwin In case they slipped by you, following are the most read fishing stories of the week: Christmas Gifts for the Angler Addicted to Fly Fishing Streamers; This Fishing Advent Calendar Makes the Perfect Gift for Anglers; 5 Things Beginner Fly Anglers Aren’t Taught That Catch More Trout My favorite streamer combo.

A killer Unholy Diver tied by Marcus Bevier and the Hardy Averon Kelly Galloup Streamer Fly Reel. | Photo by Ken Baldwin I would be hard-pressed to pick one style of fly fishing as my favorite. Each style has its own pleasures. That being said, I have a weakness for throwing streamers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m drawn to the violence of an aggressive brown trout in hunt mode trying to rip the line from my hand, or the satisfying feeling of coming tight to a big smallmouth bass with a solid strip set. I enjoy streamer fishing enough that I have a rod, reel, and fly line that make up a dedicated streamer fly-fishing outfit.