Discover the highest Certificate of Deposit rates for November 2026. Quorum Federal Credit Union leads with 5.00% APY on a 5-year term. Compare top offers.

The landscape of high-yield savings products in November 2026 offers distinct opportunities for individuals seeking stable returns on their capital. Utilizing a certificate of deposit (CD) remains one of the most responsible methods to grow money within a secure financial framework. However, selecting the optimal instrument requires careful analysis of current market yields versus potential liquidity restrictions.

Market Overview of November 2026 Rates

The highest available certificate of deposit rate in November 2026 stands at 5.00% APY for a five-year term. This figure significantly exceeds the average national interest rate of 1.41% recorded during the same period. While traditional wisdom suggests that longer terms yield superior value, market dynamics in late 2026 present competitive short-term options alongside long-term locks.

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A recent review of top financial institutions across the country highlights providers offering the most favorable terms. This evaluation compares these entities based on minimum deposit requirements, early withdrawal penalties, and specific term lengths. Prospective investors must note that some institutions restrict eligibility based on geographic location, employment status, or other membership criteria.

Leading Institutions and Specific Offers

Quorum Federal Credit Union emerges as a top contender by offering a five-year CD with a 5.00% APY. This institution requires a remarkably low minimum deposit of just $100, making high yields accessible to a broader demographic. Membership is free and included directly in the application process, removing barriers to entry for general retail customers. Furthermore, Quorum accounts are federally insured up to $250,000 per individual owner by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

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USALLIANCE Financial provides a competitive alternative for investors preferring shorter commitments. Their twelve-month CD delivers an APY of 5.00%, matching the highest long-term rate. The opening deposit requirement is set at $500. While NCUA-insured, investors should be aware that this specific product carries an 180-day early withdrawal penalty, which can impact liquidity.

Dow Credit Union targets Michigan residents with a three-month CD offering a 4.35% APY. The minimum deposit stands at $500. Non-residents retain the ability to join by making a $10 donation to their Multipliers for Good charitable fund, thereby accessing these rates. Climate First Bank caters to those prioritizing liquidity through no-penalty options.

Flexible Terms and No-Penalty Options

Climate First Bank distinguishes itself by offering CDs without early withdrawal penalties. Their no-penalty twelve-month CD yields a 4.46% APY. A six-month no-penalty option is also available at 4.33% APY. Both products require a $500 minimum deposit. While these rates are slightly lower than standard penalty-bearing CDs, the flexibility allows investors to access funds without forfeiting accrued interest, though early withdrawal does reduce total savings compared to maturity.

Credit One Bank addresses high-net-worth individuals through jumbo CD products. These instruments often require minimum deposits of $100,000 or more. Credit One offers a five-year jumbo CD at 4.85% APY. Investors can increase returns via a loyalty rate bump upon rollover. The bank is FDIC-insured, covering $250,000 per depositor per ownership category. Notably, jumbo rates do not always outperform traditional CDs, as Quorum's 5.00% APY with a $100 minimum demonstrates superior value for smaller deposits.

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Mechanics and Strategic Considerations

A certificate of deposit functions as a savings account paying a fixed interest rate over a fixed term on a lump sum. Investors agree to leave the deposit untouched for durations ranging from three months to five years or longer. In exchange for this commitment, financial institutions typically provide higher interest rates than standard savings accounts.

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley offers a five-year CD at 4.80% APY with no minimum deposit requirement. This structure benefits first-time savers or those building a CD ladder with small initial amounts. Interest earnings scale with the deposited principal. Once the CD reaches maturity, funds plus interest become available for withdrawal or reinvestment.

Today, high-yield savings accounts compete directly with CDs on rate performance. The withdrawal penalty associated with some CDs can effectively erase accrued savings if funds are needed urgently. Investors must plan their liquidity needs carefully before selecting a term length. A strategic approach involves evaluating when the next financial need will arise. Comparing institutions on rates, minimums, and penalties ensures the best decision for individual financial goals in November 2026.