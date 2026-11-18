Best Buy reverses course on Blu-rays

Three years after phasing out DVD and Blu-ray sales, the company is buying back into physical media with Christopher Nolan'sthree years ago, Best Buy confirmed plans to wind down sales of DVDs and Blu-Rays , in-person and online, in early 2024.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” a Best Buy spokesperson said inat the time. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover, and enjoy. ” The decision may have made sense for the retailer at the time, with streaming services taking over as the preferred way to watch films and TV shows.

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But old-school physical media still has plenty of appeal, nostalgia, and convenience. If you’ve ever wanted to watch a specific film, only to be disappointed that it somehow isn’t available to stream on the deluge of streaming services you’re subscribed to, you might feel inclined to stock up on discs to avoid that headache. Best Buy was also a bit of an outlier here, as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble still sell physical DVDs and Blu-ray discs.

Barnes & Noble also caters to cinephiles by carrying 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats of Criterion Collection picks. It’s unclear whether Best Buy plans a full-scale return to selling DVDs and Blu-rays or is simply making an exception for. If any movie could serve as a good litmus test for whether Best Buy customers want to buy physical discs, it’s.

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To date, the blockbuster film starring Matt Damon and based on Homer’s epic poem has made more than $1.8 billion worldwide. During its initial theatrical run,, the way Nolan intended. And today, tickets went on sale for a limited engagement in theaters nationwide beginning on December 11. Even with the cinema as an option, watching, but has come around to audiences watching his films in different formats, even on their phones.

“As long as I’m getting paid,” he. “It’s actually fun to see people watching my films on planes. Because it’s a very concentrated experience. You have those headphones on and you’re right there. ”