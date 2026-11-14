Best Buy Slashes Premium OLED TV Prices Up to 50 Percent Ahead of Black Friday

Best Buy offers deep discounts on LG and Samsung OLED TVs during Black Friday. Save on the LG B6, S84H, G6, and Samsung S90H models with significant price drops and bonus perks.

Best Buy has officially launched aggressive discounting on premium OLED televisions from leading manufacturers including LG and Samsung, positioning itself ahead of the peak Black Friday shopping period. While Amazon is reportedly reserving its most significant price cuts for later in the month, specifically targeting Thursday, November 19, Best Buy has made high-end display technology immediately accessible to consumers. The retailer has curated a selection of top-tier models with price reductions ranging from the sub-thousand-dollar tier up to the premium two-thousand-dollar bracket, offering immediate value for shoppers seeking superior picture quality.

The retailer is providing substantial markdowns on specific LG and Samsung OLED models, leveraging its current inventory to attract early Black Friday shoppers. These deals are valid only while the current promotional period lasts, creating a sense of urgency for buyers who prioritize immediate ownership over waiting for the final days of November. The available discounts apply to panels that offer distinct advantages over traditional LCD technology, such as deeper black levels, higher contrast ratios, wider viewing angles, and faster pixel refresh rates that enhance motion clarity.

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The LG 48-inch Class B6 OLED AI 4K Smart TV is currently available for $599.99 at Best Buy, representing a 50 percent reduction from its original price of $1,199.99. This model features a 48-inch OLED panel with 2160p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a rapid 0.01ms response time. The fast specifications ensure smoother playback for fast-paced movies and sporting events, while the integrated alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 automatically adjusts picture settings in real-time for optimal viewing experiences.

For consumers requiring a larger screen with enhanced processing power, the Samsung 77-inch Class S90H OLED 4K Glare-Free TV is discounted to $1,999.99 from its original price of $3,699.99. This television delivers 4K resolution alongside an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, making it exceptionally well-suited for console gaming, live sports, and general internet browsing via the Tizen smart platform. It includes HDR10+ support and built-in glare resistance to maintain color vibrancy and prevent dark tones from washing out in bright rooms, all driven by the advanced NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor.

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Best Buy also offers the Samsung 77-inch Class S84H OLED 4K TV for $899.99, down from $2,099.99, providing a compelling mid-range option for those seeking larger displays without the highest price tag. This model retains the core OLED benefits with 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, though it utilizes HDR10+ instead of Dolby Vision for high dynamic range content. However, it does support Dolby Atmos for superior audio and employs Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor alongside Motion Xcelerator technology to reduce blur and enhance motion clarity during intense action sequences.

At the premium end of the spectrum, Best Buy has marked down the LG 77-inch Class G6 OLED 4K TV to $1,999.99 from its original price of $3,399.99. This high-end television includes free professional mounting, a service typically valued at $179.99, adding significant extra value to the purchase. The G6 is powered by the LG alpha 11 AI Processor and utilizes LG Hyper Radiant color technology to produce vivid colors and true blacks, while also supporting both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive home theater experience.

User feedback for these premium models has been largely positive, with the LG G6 OLED receiving perfect ratings from its first 79 reviewers who praised the picture quality, minimal glare, and vibrant colors. Similarly, the Samsung S90H has garnered strong approval from 54 reviewers, with only one report of a factory defect that was successfully resolved through replacement. While some users noted that the operating system on these smart TVs can be slow to navigate or set up, the overwhelming consensus highlights the exceptional visual performance and build quality of the displays.

Shoppers should weigh the benefits of OLED technology against potential drawbacks such as higher initial costs and the theoretical risk of burn-in over extended periods of static image display. The significant savings from these Best Buy discounts, particularly the 50 percent off on the LG B6, provide budget room to invest in additional accessories like high-quality soundbars to compensate for the relatively modest built-in speakers. As the holiday shopping season progresses, these current promotions represent a strategic opportunity to acquire premium display technology at prices that are unlikely to be matched by other major retailers until the final days of November.