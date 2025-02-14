Best Buy Offers $400 Discount on iBuyPower Trace 7 Mesh Gaming PC

The iBuyPower Trace 7 Mesh gaming PC, originally priced at $1300, is now available for $900 at Best Buy thanks to a significant $400 discount. This deal provides an opportunity to acquire a powerful gaming desktop with impressive specifications at a more affordable price point.

Gaming PC deals worth buying still usually cost more than $1,000 after the discounts, but here’s an offer from Best Buy that’s available for a more affordable price. The iBuyPower Trace 7 Mesh , which is originally sold for $1,300, is down to just $900 following a $400 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends, so if you’re interested in this gaming desktop, you need to push forward with your purchase immediately if you want to secure the savings.

Why you should buy the iBuyPower Trace 7 Mesh gaming PC The iBuyPower Trace 7 Mesh is a relatively affordable gaming PC, but it doesn’t sacrifice much in terms of performance. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, which is in our list of the best graphics cards as our recommendation for 1080p gaming. It has 16GB of RAM, which is the best place to start for a gaming PC, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these components, you won’t have trouble playing the best PC games, though you’ll have to go with medium settings for the more demanding titles. With a 1TB SSD, there’s plenty of storage space for your games and other apps on the iBuyPower Trace 7 Mesh gaming PC, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you won’t have to deal with installing an operating system. The gaming desktop also comes with a tower air fan and RGB fans for cooling purposes, as well as a gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse so your setup will only require a gaming monitor to get going.Related If you want to stick to a tight budget in upgrading your gaming PC, you may want to set your sights on the iBuyPower Trace 7 Mesh. It’s on sale from Best Buy at $400 off, bringing its price down from $1,300 to only $900. You won’t always get the chance to buy a gaming desktop with these specifications for less than $1,000, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer. Add the iBuyPower Trace 7 Mesh gaming PC to your cart and proceed with the checkout process today, as tomorrow may already be too late to enjoy the discount.





