Best Buy Launches New Blink Smart Home Security Cameras for Holiday Safety

Best Buy introduces new wired and wireless Blink smart home security cameras starting at $49.99, offering advanced features like 2K resolution and HDR support to enhance holiday home safety.

Best Buy has expanded its smart home security portfolio with a new lineup of wired and wireless Blink cameras, designed to help consumers protect their families during the upcoming holiday season. The retailer is now stocking a wide range of devices that feature advanced video quality, two-way audio, and seamless integration with popular smart home ecosystems. These products are positioned as affordable yet high-performance solutions for modern home security needs.

Blink Wired Doorbell and Indoor Camera Features

The Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ is priced at $49.99 at Best Buy and offers crisp head-to-toe views along with smart person detection settings. This device includes two-way audio with noise cancellation to ensure clear conversations with visitors, even when users are away from home. It operates seamlessly through the Blink mobile app, allowing homeowners to monitor and interact with their front door remotely regardless of their physical location.

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For indoor monitoring, Best Buy offers a camera featuring 360-degree pans and 115-degree tilts to minimize blind spots in any room. Priced at $49.99, this unit delivers 2K video resolution for sharp picture clarity and includes built-in night vision for effective evening surveillance. The camera supports Amazon Alexa, enabling voice commands for added convenience, and is available in both black and white color options to match various interior decors.

High-Resolution 4K Camera and Network Hub Options

Consumers seeking superior image quality can opt for a high-powered indoor smart home camera that boasts High Dynamic Range (HDR) support and 4K Ultra HD resolution. This model includes a 10x zoom capability to focus on specific objects or subjects within the home. Like other models in the series, it is offered in black and white finishes and is designed to provide the best possible picture clarity for detailed monitoring tasks.

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To support multiple devices without disrupting home internet performance, Best Buy sells a system hub priced at $99.99. This hub connects to home internet to manage Wi-Fi load for Blink smart home cameras, ensuring stable connections for laptops, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. It also functions as a Wi-Fi extender, providing coverage for the far edges of properties where standard signal strength may be weak.

Outdoor Floodlight System and Membership Perks

For outdoor security, Best Buy offers a floodlight system priced at $129.99 that combines 700 lumens of brightness with a sharp 2K camera. Ideal for garages or backyard patios, this system provides additional visibility and surveillance capabilities for exterior spaces. The integration of lighting and camera technology ensures that homeowners can capture clear footage while illuminating potential intruders or hazards in low-light conditions.

Shipping policies at Best Buy allow for free delivery on these items if customers join the My Best Buy Experience program. Non-members must have a cart total exceeding $35 to qualify for free shipping, but they can also choose free in-store pickup at local locations. The entry-level membership plan is free and includes standard shipping, easy order tracking, and personalized shopping perks.

Mid-tier and premium plans offer enhanced benefits for frequent shoppers. The mid-tier plan costs $29.99 per month and provides exclusive savings, 1% back on qualifying purchases, and extended returns up to 60 days. The premium plan is priced at $199.99 per year and includes access to protection plans such as AppleCare+, 24/7 VIP tech support, and 20% off repairs for eligible devices.