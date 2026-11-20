Best Buy is home to just about everything she (and pretty much anyone in your life) could possibly want this holiday season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are right around the corner and we all have that one tech-savvy friend or family member that we still need to do some holiday shopping for before next month rolls around.

Perhaps you want toshe doesn’t already have or an upgraded version of her favorite fitness tracker that they’ll actually use. Luckily for you,is home to just about everything she could possibly want this holiday season and many items are on sale. That means you can save money while checking off their holiday wish list?

Also read Best Buy reverses course on Blu-rays

It’s a win-win situation.membership, you can score access to exclusive savings on popular products this holiday season. Not only that, you also get 1 percent back in rewards, extended returns and exchanges, and free two-day shipping. Per one shopper, “it’s worth it for the peace of mind. ” Right now, a yearly MyNeed some inspiration to help with that holiday shopping?

We have the lowdown on four brands you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. Spoiler alert: Best Buy has some major Bose sales going on right now. Best Buy is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bose has a host of powerful, portable speakers that offer great sound for shared moments and cover all of the bases from one-on-one hangs to all-out ragers. If you’re looking for speakers that people will actually use for those holiday parties and festivities, then you’ve come to the right place. — this isn’t a deal you see everyday.

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This portable wireless speaker can bring life to any party as it connects to the Bose app connection and allows users to customize their listening settings whether they want more bass, mid range or treble. It’s worth noting it has 16 hours of battery life and is built to be durable with dust and waterproof IP67 ratings so you don’t have to worry about a little accidental water spill damaging the speaker.

It’s time to crank that Michael Bublé holiday album and celebrate!and can fill any room with clear sound in seconds with its two front facing and one up firing speaker. The sound quality can be adjusted via the Bose app and it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa for voice commands that take the listening experience to the next level.

Shokz has some of the best headphones on the market and are a no-brainer for those on-the-go thanks to its open-ear design that allow users to listen to music while staying grounded in their surroundings. They have an open ear architecture which is designed to prevent sound from leaking out so everything you’re listening to stays in your ears only — super convenient for listening in those crowded and quiet areas.

Here are a few deals you don’t want to miss out on this holiday season:provide a secure fit suitable for all day comfort whether worn to the gym or on the way to work with its flexible nickel titanium plate that adapts to the ear shape. In terms of sound, they can be set to one of four modes — standard, vocal, bass and private all of which provide a unique and elevated listening experience.

Last but not least, they offer up to 36 hours of battery life so they can go for more than a day without needing to be plugged in making them great for travel too.should be a no brainer with its technology designed to enhance the bass sound and boost the volume. Users will experience Dolby Audio with lifelike sounds and details that will make them feel like they are in the recording studio with their favorite artist.

They effortlessly connect to bluetooth to listen to music, take calls and everything else in between. Right now, you’ll find them for 30 percent off at Best Buy so you’ll want to act fast. You might know someone who just moved into a new home or apartment and is looking for a Ring doorbell for some extra security and peace of mind.

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At Best Buy, you’ll find Ring doorbells and cameras on a steep discount for the holiday season with savings up to 60 percent off.can capture what’s outside the front door with its Retinal 2K and the ability to zoom in up to six times whether that’s on faces or objects in the distance. If nobody is home, then they can not only see what’s going on outside and be notified when motion is detected, but also talk and listen in real time with live view and two way talk modes.

If you know someone looking to enhance their home with more security measures this holiday season and beyond, then this Ring doorbell should be under their tree. For only $40, you really can’t beat this deal.. This doorbell captures images outside in 2K and the indoor camera has the ability to keep color for longer with its night vision and the option to switch to black and white in total darkness.

The addition of the indoor camera is great if you’re looking to keep an eye on pets while on vacation or babies while stepping away for a few moments. A Google Fitbit is the perfect wellness gift for anyone looking to keep track of their health, especially as we approach a new year.

Thanks to Best Buy, you have your pick of several good options, some of which are discounted right now.is the only fitness tracker with Google built in with daily essentials like YouTube Music, Google Maps and Google Wallet all in one place. It has 40+ exercise modes and gives users a daily readiness score that can help determine whether they need more recovery.

Right now, you can save $30 on it too, making it the perfect time to give it to that fitness enthusiast in your life or one looking to start their own health journey. This tracker is the ideal gift for those looking to get a hold of their sleep, stress and fitness. It can track metrics like skin temperature and blood oxygen while providing information on activity levels and heart rate.

Theitself has a barely there feel and can be kept on all day and night so you can do what you love and feel your best. Parke’s Black Friday Sale Is Sooo Good This Year — Here’s When It Starts, Plus Info on Their Thanksgiving DropShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.