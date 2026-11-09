Get a head start on holiday deals with Best Buy's Early Black Friday sale.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below* Best Buy's Early Black Friday sale is here, offering discounts on laptops, TVs, appliances, headphones and more.

Shop now to get a head start on holiday deals and skip the last-minute rush. Pick up popular items like TVs, headphones, and smartwatches before your favorite options sell out. If Best Buy lowers the price on something you bought before December 24, they'll match it and refund you the difference.

Also read Best Buy drops Early Black Friday discounts on top tech & appliances

Check out some of the best tech deals available right now.2 hours ago* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them.

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We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication. Don't wait: Target's early Black Friday price drops are hereToddler killed in crash near Apple's headquarters in Cupertino ID'dCA's Great America in Santa Clara announces when it will shut down