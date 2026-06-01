Best Budget Dash Cams Under $100 Review

Dash cams continue to gain popularity, especially with their ability to provide evidence in case of an accident. However, choosing the right one can be overwhelming due to the vast number of options available. This review aims to help by identifying the top nine budget-friendly dash cams that Amazon users swear by, all priced under $100. While there's no one-size-fits-all solution, we've found models that cater to different needs, from basic to more comprehensive.

Dash cams come in a wide range of designs and sizes. While most do a good job of covering the front of a vehicle, some more comprehensive models like the Naviz can offer 360-degree protection.

Getting hit from behind can cause significant damage, so it's worth considering an option that provides enhanced coverage. The Naviz is highly rated by Amazon users, with over 2,000 reviews averaging 4.5 stars. This dash cam features a GPS-enabled system with a 4K sensor on the front and a 2K sensor on the back. Reviewers praise its ability to record crisp daytime videos with natural colors, and although nighttime footage isn't perfect, it's still good enough.

One notable aspect of the Naviz is its optional app, which can be used to get the footage in under 5 seconds using its 5.8GHz Wi-Fi. Furthermore, the 24-hour parking monitor can capture a time-lapse video to prevent theft attempts.

However, some users have reported camera overheating, which can be mitigated by enabling the display's screen saver





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