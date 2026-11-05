Best Budget Android Phones With eSIM Support in 2025

Discover top affordable Android smartphones with eSIM capabilities, including Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Moto G (2026), ideal for travelers seeking data flexibility without flagship prices.

Consumer interest in embedded subscriber identity module technology has surged among users seeking to eliminate physical plastic cards and avoid international roaming fees. Modern dual SIM smartphones integrate these digital profiles directly into the motherboard, allowing instant activation via network downloads without store visits or mail delays. While flagship devices from Apple and Samsung have long supported this feature, finding affordable options requires identifying specific mid-range and entry-level models that include this hardware capability.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Configuration

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G serves as a primary option for buyers seeking eSIM functionality in the entry-level segment, currently listed at $269.99. This device supports a flexible dual SIM configuration, allowing users to insert two nano SIM cards or combine one nano SIM with a single embedded eSIM profile. The hardware foundation includes 4 GB of random access memory and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 2 TB using a microSD card.

Also read Best Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget This Holiday Season

Performance relies on the Exynos 1330 chipset, which handles everyday tasks such as video streaming, web browsing, and basic photography effectively. The 50 MP rear camera delivers acceptable image quality in well-lit environments, though users should expect slower multitasking speeds due to the limited 4 GB RAM. The device was released in August 2025 and includes a commitment from Samsung for six operating system upgrades and six years of security patches, ensuring software relevance until 2031.

Galaxy A17 5G Variants

A variant of the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is available for $154.99, offering nearly identical hardware specifications regarding the processor, display, and memory. The primary distinction lies in the support timeline, as this version provides one fewer year of software updates compared to the standard A17 model. The standard A17 also includes optical image stabilization in its camera system, a feature that minimizes blur from hand movement during photo and video capture.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A36 Performance

For consumers willing to spend $399.99, the Samsung Galaxy A36 provides a significant performance uplift while maintaining the dual SIM and eSIM flexibility. This model features a 120 Hz refresh rate screen for smoother navigation, 6 GB of RAM for improved multitasking, and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It retains 128 GB of storage but omits the microSD card slot, relying solely on internal memory for data saving.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor allows stable performance at 55 to 60 frames per second in less demanding titles like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile on low settings. Action-intensive games such as Zenless Zone Zero may drop below 30 frames per second during complex scenes. The A36 also integrates advanced artificial intelligence features, including Gemini integration, gallery analysis for custom filters, and intelligent object removal tools for photo editing.

Moto G (2026) Specifications

The Motorola Moto G (2026) is priced at $299.99 and offers a compelling alternative with a 6.7-inch display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports the nano SIM and eSIM combination and utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM. To compensate for lower memory, the device employs a RAM Boost feature that reallocates internal storage space to simulate up to 12 GB of operational memory, though this reduces available storage on the 128 GB drive.

The Moto G (2026) distinguishes itself with a textured pleather back in bold colors like fuchsia and an AI-powered camera system. The 50 MP rear sensor uses artificial intelligence for enhanced night vision in low-light conditions, assisted by a 2 MP macro lens. The 32 MP front-facing camera utilizes AI techniques to capture extreme close-ups, providing a versatile imaging suite for budget-conscious users.