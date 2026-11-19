Discover the six standout books of 2024, including Sally Rooneys Intermezzo, Liz Moores The God of the Woods, and Percival Everetts James, which won the Pulitzer Prize.

Reading on an uncomfortable bench near my home became a ritual of mine as daylight faded into the night. I found myself staying up far longer than intended, telling myself I would read just one more chapter before the light vanished completely. The year 2024 proved to be an exceptionally strong period for literature, a fact that made selecting my favorite reads more difficult than usual. I repeatedly shifted the ranking of these titles, moving some up and others down, before ultimately trusting my instinct. I chose six books that lingered in my mind long after I finished the final page, volumes I eagerly recommended to friends with the simple plea to trust the experience.

Sally Rooneys Intermezzo

Sally Rooneys latest novel, Intermezzo, centers on Peter and Ivan Koubek, two brothers who are struggling to connect after the death of their father. Peter is a 32-year-old lawyer based in Dublin who finds himself torn between his first love, Sylvia, and Naomi, a student significantly younger than him. Ivan is a shy 22-year-old chess player who meets Margaret, an older woman, at a tournament in a small town. The narrative explores how grief subtly disrupts every aspect of their daily lives and relationships. Rooneys approach to chapter structure differs between the siblings, with Peter's sections reflecting chaotic, racing thoughts while Ivan's remain slow and deliberate.

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Liz Moores The God of the Woods

Liz Moore presents a gripping mystery in The God of the Woods that begins in August 1975 when 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar disappears from a summer camp in the Adirondack Mountains. The situation is compounded by the fact that Barbara's older brother, Bear, vanished in the same area fourteen years prior without a trace. Moore skillfully alternates between multiple characters and time periods to unravel the truth behind these disappearances. The cast includes an anxious camp counselor and a young female investigator who is frequently dismissed by others. Beyond the mystery, the story examines themes of wealth, power, and the secrets kept by affluent families.

Miranda Julys All Fours

Miranda July explores the complexities of middle age in All Fours, a novel about a 45-year-old artist traveling from Los Angeles to New York. She stops at a motel only 30 minutes into her journey and decides to stay, spending a significant amount of money redecorating her room. She becomes involved with Davey, a much younger man employed at a car rental agency, while her husband and child believe she is still on the road. July writes with raw honesty about the physical and mental changes associated with aging, a perspective few authors attempt to convey. The book was a finalist for the 2024 National Book Award and sparked widespread discussion among female readers.

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Percival Everetts James

Percival Everetts James reimagines Mark Twains classic The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the perspective of Jim. This version reveals Jim as a clever and well-read man who adopts a simplified dialect around white people to ensure his safety. While speaking with his own community, Jim uses his full linguistic capabilities. Everett, known for the novel Erasure which inspired the film American Fiction, transforms a familiar story into something fresh and surprising. The narrative balances humor with brutal and heartbreaking moments, challenging the reader to view the original text differently. It received the 2024 National Book Award for Fiction and the 2025 Pulitzer Prize.

Kristin Hannahs The Women

Kristin Hannah tells the emotional story of Frankie McGrath in The Women, beginning in 1965 when the 20-year-old nursing student from California joins the Army Nurse Corps. Her brother deploys to Vietnam, prompting Frankie to seek her own path, but she is unprepared for the reality of war. She witnesses endless injuries and profound losses while forming deep friendships that sustain her. Upon returning home, Frankie discovers that American society was unwilling to acknowledge the contributions of women who served in the conflict. The narrative, written by the author of The Nightingale, is deeply moving and serves to highlight the overlooked experiences of female veterans.