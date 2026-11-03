Best Black Friday Tablet Deals: Microsoft Surface Pro, Amazon Fire, and TCL Tablet Discounts

Discover the top Black Friday tablet deals for 2026. Save up to $450 on the Microsoft Surface Pro, get the Amazon Fire HD 10 for under $100, and enjoy TCL Prime discounts.

As the holiday shopping season approaches, consumers are preparing for Black Friday 2026, a critical period for securing significant discounts on consumer electronics. With the immediate trigger being the day after Thanksgiving, shoppers are eager to offset the rising costs of technology seen throughout the year. Retailers are responding with a curated selection of tablets that offer substantial value across various budget ranges, ranging from budget-friendly entertainment devices to high-performance professional tools.

Microsoft Surface Pro Price Drops

Shoppers can secure the Microsoft Surface Pro with significant markdowns on high-end configurations at Best Buy. The retailer is offering a $300 reduction on the 512 GB model, bringing the price down from the standard $1,799.99 MSRP. Alternatively, customers seeking maximum storage can choose the 1 TB version, which receives a deeper $450 discount from its usual $2,099.99 price tag.

Also read Google Pixel 11 Pro Price Drop: Record $799 Deal Before Black Friday

These devices retain full access to Microsoft Copilot+ features, powered by a 12-core Snapdragon X2 Elite processor capable of 80 trillion operations per second. The hardware includes a 13-inch OLED display with a 2,800-by-1,920 resolution and HDR support, paired with 16 GB of DDR5 RAM. The device also features two USB-C ports with DisplayPort support and promises 15.5 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Under $100

For budget-conscious buyers, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is available at a steep 53% discount through the retailer. The tablet is priced significantly below its typical $154.99 MSRP, landing at a sub-$100 price point that makes it accessible for holiday gift-giving. This model is marketed as an Amazon's Choice item, boasting a 4.5-star rating from over 45,180 customer reviews.

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Specs include a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display with 1,920-by-1,200 resolution, up to 4 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of expandable storage via microSD. The device is equipped with 5 MP front and rear cameras for 1080p video recording and USB-C 2.0 charging. Users should note the presence of lock screen ads, and while many praise the clear display for streaming, some reviews cite mixed opinions on battery life and processing speed.

TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus Prime Savings

Amazon Prime members can access an exclusive 24% discount on the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus, reducing the typical $369.99 listing price. This tablet targets users who prioritize visual comfort and creative work, featuring an 11.5-inch 120 Hz 2.2K Nxtpaper 4.0 display designed to reduce eye strain. The screen technology mimics the experience of paper, making it suitable for drawing, note-taking, and extended reading sessions.

The device includes the T-Pen Stylus, which supports 4,096 pressure levels for precision input. It also utilizes a 3-in-1 VersaView Mode, allowing users to switch between different display configurations. While the savings are restricted to Prime subscribers, the hardware offers a compelling middle ground between the budget Amazon option and the premium Microsoft Surface, providing a unique display experience for creative professionals.