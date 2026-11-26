Discover the top Black Friday party dress deals from AllSaints, Hobbs, and Omnes. Find velvet, satin, and sequin styles with discounts up to 60 percent off.

Shoppers seeking festive attire can secure significant savings on high-end party dresses this Black Friday, with major retailers offering discounts of up to 60 percent. The current market presents an opportunity to acquire premium styles from brands including AllSaints, Hobbs, and Omnes at reduced prices.

Key Retailer Discounts and Brands

AllSaints offers a classic black maxi dress at a 50 percent discount, making it a top choice for a versatile wardrobe staple. The retailer has positioned this item as a failsafe addition for any occasion, currently priced at £121.10 down from £259. This specific price point represents a substantial reduction that allows consumers to allocate more budget toward other holiday expenses.

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Omnes is providing even deeper cuts on its collection, with several dresses marked down by 60 percent. A notable example is a strapless dress originally priced at £120, now available for just £48. The retailer highlights these reductions as the biggest savings of the season for customers seeking elegant options without overspending.

Hobbs features the Saffie sequin dress, which remains under £200 at a price of £186.75, reduced from £249. The brand emphasizes the flattering fit and flare silhouette of this all-over gold sequined option. Shoppers are advised that the dress is fully lined, ensuring comfort despite the sparkling exterior.

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Velvet Style Recommendations and Pricing

Velvet fabrics are highlighted as a seasonally appropriate choice for Christmas celebrations and winter gatherings. Ghost offers a bright red midi dress for £96.75, a decrease from £129. This item is described as combining comfort with glamour, suitable for seeing shoppers through multiple festive events.

Wyse provides its Phoebe silk velvet dress in black at 40 percent off, now costing £186 compared to the original £310. The brand's pricing structure reflects a significant drop that makes the silk material more accessible. This particular style is marketed as wearable and elegant for those preferring darker tones.

Boden caters to a broader demographic with a tiered tulle dress available in petite, regular, and long sizes. Priced at £95.40, down from £159, the dress is positioned as ideal for hosting cocktail parties. The size inclusivity ensures that a wider range of customers can find a suitable fit for their specific needs.

Satin and Sequin Fabric Alternatives

Satin is recommended as a shining alternative to sequins for shoppers who prefer a subtler look. Very offers an olive green twist front maxi dress for £41.25, reduced from £55. The color is presented as a subtle take on the gold trend that is currently popular for the holiday season.

The Fold features an emerald green satin dress with a cowl neck and fluid sleeves for £220, down from £365. The retailer notes that the item is still in stock in every size, addressing common concerns about inventory availability for popular styles. This dress is aimed at consumers seeking grown-up glamour.

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For those who enjoy sparkle, Mint Velvet's feather trim sequin dress in chocolate brown is available for £210 at John Lewis, a 25 percent reduction from £280. The brand's specific color choice offers a rich alternative to traditional bright colors while maintaining the festive spirit through texture and detail.

Black Tie Events and Additional Savings

Customers with black tie invitations can rely on Omnes for substantial discounts on formal gowns. The retailer's strapless dress is highlighted as a key item, dropping from £120 to £48. This specific reduction addresses the common concern of spending too much on a single-event outfit.

Phase Eight offers a cape dress for £107.40, reduced from £179, and a maxi dress for £139.20, down from £199. These items provide additional options for shoppers who are not satisfied with the velvet or satin selections mentioned earlier. The brand's pricing strategy makes formal wear more affordable for the holiday season.

H&M contributes to the sale with an evening gown for £152, down from £189.99, and a kaftan dress for £36, reduced from £44.99. These entries show that the market includes options for various budget levels, from high-end silk to more accessible synthetic blends. The variety ensures that all shoppers can find a suitable piece for their festive diary.