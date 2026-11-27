Discover top-rated discounts on home, furniture, and bedding items from major brands like Dyson, Roborock, and Shark, with hand-picked selections for every room in the house available before the big shopping day.

is here, and we’re updating this story throughout the day. To find the best deals in every category, follow all ofsales across the board, but the home deals are particularly good.

A bunch of my favorite home, furniture, and bedding brands are offering discounts that make some of your wishlist items a bit more attainable. ahead of the big day, and I’ve rounded up some of my favorites. Below are my hand-picked items for every room in your house, many of which we’ve written about before and personally tested. You’ll find everything from lamps to linens to large pieces like sofas, from big-name retailers and smaller brands alike.

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I also put together a list of all the best bath and bedding deals, which you can readDeep Discounts on Dyson, Roborock, and Shark and More Black Friday Vacuum Dealsis designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read about*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox.