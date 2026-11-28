This article recommends purchasing investment pieces on Black Friday, specifically highlighting the Vitamix Propel Series 750 blender as a top choice. It details the blender's powerful motor, sharp blades, ability to handle tough and fibrous ingredients, and manual controls with presets. It notes the product is favored by professional cooks and is currently on sale.

In my opinion, the best items to buy on Black Friday are proven investment pieces that are notably expensive. There’s no better example of such a purchase than a Vitamix.

The brand as a whole is the undisputed favorite of nearly every — like, really basically every — professional cook in the game, and they have a few models on sale right now. In my years of reporting, the Propel Series 750 in particular has been highly recommended by several pros, and it’s the one I keep in my own kitchen. Like all Vitamix blenders, it has exceedingly sharp blades and a strikingly powerful motor.

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It makes quick work of soft ingredients, taking only a few minutes to get silky tomato sauce and light and airy hummus. But it can also easily handle tough ingredients like ice and nuts, as well as fibrous ones like ginger.