Best Beauty Product Deals of the Week: Hot Tools, Skincare, and More!

Seize the opportunity to save on beauty products with discounts on the Dyson Airwrap, filterd powder, and more before markdowns disappear. Act fast as these deals tend to sell out fast.

Are on full display, and as someone who tests beauty products for a living, now is the best time to shop before markdowns disappear. Rare discounts on the Dyson Airwrap, and luxury skincare are already rolling in days before the holiday weekend, and some of the prices are genuinely surprising.

But here’s the thing: These deals tend to sell out fast, so when you see something you like, I advise hitting 'add to cart' immediately. Here's a curated list of haircare, makeup, skincare, hot tools and more practical items like a water flosser. The Dyson Airwrap is on sale, it's always a win in my book. It dries hair without heat damage and pulls triple duty as a curler, blowout brush and more — was $650, now $500!

This filterd powder turns into a bronzer. My pro tip? Get it in a few shades darker than your natural skin tone and use it as a bronzer. Amazon is treating loyal customers with exclusive early Memorial Day deals.

The hydrating option has been a staple in my routine for years — it creates the optimal environment for hair growth on the scalp, eyebrows and lashes— was $31, now $17! The Thermal Brush is a top pick on Amazon, earning thousands of five-star reviews from customers





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Amazon Prime 满满秒杀 美容产品推荐 澳洲涂鸦 漆滑棒 澳洲涂鸦 Red Light Therapy IPL Device Hair Growth On The Scalp Eyebrows And Lashes The Wavytalk Thermal Brush

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