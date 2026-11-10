Best Beauty Advent Calendars Available for 2024 Holiday Season

Explore the top beauty Advent calendars available now. Detailed reviews of Liberty, Ulta, Dermstore, and more high-end holiday beauty collections.

The holiday shopping season has officially intensified as popular beauty Advent calendars are selling out rapidly, with some items vanishing before Halloween even arrived. As Thanksgiving approaches, the window to secure these highly coveted collections is closing for major retailers, creating a sense of urgency among consumers seeking premium beauty gifts. However, several notable options remain available for those who did not act early in the season.

Tembe Denton-Hurst, a beauty writer, noted that while reader favorites are gone, calendars from prestigious brands like Bonne Maman, Jo Malone, Aesop, and Fishwife are still in stock. Advent, traditionally defined as the fourth Sunday before Christmas, marks the beginning of the final countdown to the holidays, making timely shopping essential for anyone hoping to include these exclusive sets in their festive plans.

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Liberty London Skincare and Grooming Collections

Liberty London offers two distinct beauty Advent calendars that emphasize high-value, full-size products for both women and men in its 2026 lineup. The women's calendar features 29 products, with 21 being full-size items, including a Sunday Riley CEO vitamin C serum and a Sisleya lotion that retails for $185. This selection highlights premium skincare from top-tier cosmetic houses, offering significant savings for beauty enthusiasts.

For men, Liberty's calendar contains 29 grooming, skin-care, and fragrance heroes, with 14 of those products being full-size. The collection includes Marvis Whitening Toothpaste, Paula's Choice Ecotin Booster, and Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Scalp Shampoo. It also features travel-sized items such as Loewe Esencia Eau de Parfum and Grown Alchemist Skin Renewal, providing a comprehensive grooming routine for the modern gentleman.

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Dermstore and Bluemercury Value-Driven Offerings

Dermstore's Advent calendar is positioned as a high-value collection derived from the retailer's best offerings, providing deluxe samples and trial sizes alongside full-size serums. Shoppers receive deluxe samples of EltaMD's UV Clear Blemish-Prone & Oil Balancing SPF 50 and SkinMedica HA5 Hydra Collagen Water Burst Moisturizer. The package also includes a full-size iS Clinical GeneXC Serum and a trial-size product, delivering clinical-grade skincare at a discounted rate.

Bluemercury's 31 Days of Dazzle calendar spans the entire month of December, offering a product for each day rather than the traditional 25-day format. The collection includes Augustinus Bader eye patches, Slip silk scrunchies, and Nécessaire eucalyptus bodywash. This extended duration allows for a prolonged holiday beauty experience, ensuring a new item to enjoy every single day throughout December.

Luxury Skincare and Mass Retail Alternatives

High-end retailers continue to dominate the luxury segment with calendars featuring brands like Sisley, Le Mer, La Prairie, and Dr. Barbara Sturm. One such collection contains 27 products valued at $1,252, including a Le Labo Santal 33 fragrance, SK-II Skin Power Re-New Cream, and Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream. These sets cater to consumers seeking prestige brands and are often marketed as significant investments in skincare.

Ulta Beauty has labeled its 25 Days of Beauty Advent calendar as its biggest ever, featuring a mix of popular drugstore and prestige items. The calendar includes Tatcha Rice Wash, Moroccanoil Treatment, Osea Malibu Undaria Algae Body Oil, and about-face Fractal Glitter Eye Paint. This broad appeal makes Ulta a strong contender for shoppers looking for accessible luxury and recognizable names in the beauty industry.

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Fragrance, Bath, and Niche Brand Specialties

Fragrance and bath brands offer unique alternatives for those seeking sensory experiences over skincare. Anthropologie's Holiday in the City collection features festive-scented candles with scents like snowmint, mistletoe and moss, cranberry fizz, sugar plum and vanilla woods, and evergreen and embers. It also includes a juniper-cedar room spray, appealing to fans of atmospheric holiday decorating.

Vonnicola and Yankee Candle provide extensive scent libraries in their respective calendars. Vonnicola's collection includes French Cade Lavender, Goji Tarocco Orange, Moso Bamboo, Crushed Candy Cane, Foraged Wildberry, and Noble Fir Garland. Yankee Candle allows customers to burn through classics like Midsummer's Night, Lemon Lavender, Christmas Cookie, and Macintosh, ensuring a consistent aromatic experience throughout the season.

Cosmetic and Specialty Item Collections

Brand-specific calendars offer tailored experiences for loyal followers. M.A.C's 24 Days of M.A.C Icons focuses on the brand's best-selling shades, offering lipsticks, lip pencils, and eye shadows in iconic colors like Spice and Oh, Baby. This set is ideal for makeup collectors who prioritize pigmentation and shade availability from a single heritage brand.

Kiehl's 24 Days of Joy provides a mix of full-size and travel sizes, including the Midnight Recovery Concentrate. Korres includes its Greek Yoghurt Wide Awake Eye Gel and best-of products like Santorini grape body milk and basil-lemon shower gel. These specialized collections allow consumers to explore specific brand rituals and enjoy high-quality formulations tailored to their skincare or makeup needs.