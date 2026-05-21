Best BBQs: Choice for the Summer

This article provides a list of the top-rated BBQs, sorted by category and price point. It also highlights key performance factors, such as the cooking time, capacity, and different components. The article emphasizes the importance of purchasing the right grill to ensure a fantastic grilling experience this summer.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more I love a barbeque and like countless Brits, I descend on mine the moment the sun comes out, taking advantage of every ray of rare British sunshine.

But if your current grill is looking a little worse for wear or you've yet to take the plunge and buy a proper BBQ, you might be wondering where to go next. Finding the right grill for your particular needs can be a challenge, given there are so many on the market at wildly different price points. The last thing you want to do is regret your expensive new gadget. That's where we come in.

Our team of expert testers, which include seasoned product reviewers with decades of experience and professional chefs, have reviewed countless BBQs and pizza ovens. From powerful gas models and traditional charcoal grills, to modern electric BBQs, we've found something to ensure everyone is sizzling all summer long. Best BBQs: Quick listHow we test BBQsWhen testing home and garden appliances, we put them through a series of real world trials to determine whether they live up to their claims.

For BBQs, we consider performance factors including how long a grill takes to set up, cooking times, how good a sear meat gets and how much food it can grill at once. We put them to the test by cooking full spreads for several people. This involves cooking different foods, including beef burgers, steaks and chicken drumsticks.

For BBQ alternatives like pizza ovens, we use an infrared thermometer to time how long the stone takes to get to 500 degrees, as well as how much the temperature drops in between pizzas. Alesia testing the Weber Genesis BBQ for our round up We also look at how quickly the bottom crisps up, how long pizzas take to cook and how easy it is to get an even colour across the whole dough.

As well as performance, we take into consideration how easy the products are to set up, whether any additional tools are needed and of course, general value for money compared to similar models. The best BBQs to buy right no





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Bbqs Grilling Tips Best Bbqs Weber Genesis BBQ Ninja Flexflame Gas BBQ Review Test Performance Value For Money

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