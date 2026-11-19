Discover the top-ranked French baguettes in Los Angeles after a rigorous scoring system tested texture, crust, and flavor. République and Bub and Grandma's lead the list.

After spending a month in France consuming daily high-quality baguettes for breakfast, writer Maureen Grady returned to Los Angeles with a specific craving. She found that while standard bread is available at local supermarkets, finding 'the baguette' requires visiting specific top-tier bakeries. This quest to replicate the crusty, chewy experience of French bread led to a detailed ranking of the best options in the city.

Scientific Scoring Method Used for Ranking

Grady applied a semi-scientific rubric to judge each bakery, rating four key factors on a scale of 0 to 5. The criteria included yeasty and salty flavor, outer crust texture, interior density, and visual appeal. The total score out of 20 determined the final ranking, with a focus on the traditional French version rather than sourdough variants. This methodology ensured an objective comparison across different establishments.

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Top Scorer République Earns Perfect Marks

République in Miracle Mile secured the highest score of 20 out of 20, bringing the author closest to the French experience. The baguette featured a pointed nubs shape, a deep toasted brown color, and a firm outer crust. Its airy yet pleasingly dense interior and yeasty flavor profile received perfect marks across all categories. The bakery operates Sunday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturdays, they are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bub and Grandma's Offers Near-Perfect Value

Bub and Grandma's in Glassell Park achieved a total score of 19 out of 20, praised for its unbeatable price and aesthetic appeal. The baguette displayed a toasted golden look with a crispy firm crust and a spongy airy inside. Its flavor had good salinity without being overpowering, and the bakery offers a convenient window for minimal wait times. This location provides a highly satisfying option for consumers seeking quality at a lower cost point.

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Maison Matho Provides Distinctive Texture Profile

Maison Matho in Melrose Hill received a score of 17 out of 20, offering a cute toasted appearance and perfect crust texture. The interior showed an ideal mixture of air and density, though the mild whole wheat flavor did not fully align with the traditional criteria. This bakery typically sells the bread as a half portion with jam and butter, but offered a one-time courtesy for solo takeaway purchases. Their sandwiches and breakfast items were also noted as delicious alternatives.

Monsieur Marcel Delivers Authentic Warm Results

Monsieur Marcel in the Original Farmer's Market scored 16 out of 20, delivering a warm and squishy loaf that remained good even after transport. The bread featured a great look with a nice firm and chewy crust, though the interior was slightly dense. The flavor was described as authentic but somewhat bland compared to other entries. This location allows customers to purchase imported French butter and cheese alongside their bread, enhancing the overall dining experience.