Best Audio Accessories for Roku TVs and Streaming Devices

Upgrade your Roku viewing experience with high-quality speakers, headphones, and soundbars. Discover the best compatible audio gear for any budget.

Roku has established itself as a dominant force in the streaming entertainment industry, evolving from its early days as the hardware builder for the Netflix Player Set-top Box to a leader in smart TV technology. The company now produces its own line of televisions and offers the Roku operating system to major manufacturers such as TCL and Hisense. While the brand is frequently praised for being budget-friendly, the built-in speakers of most Roku TVs are physically limited in size, often resulting in audio that lacks depth, volume, and dynamic range. To achieve a truly cinematic experience, users frequently need to supplement their TV's native sound with external audio solutions that can handle the demands of modern movies and television shows.

Wireless Speaker Integration with Roku TVs

The Roku Wireless Speakers provide a seamless and dedicated audio upgrade specifically designed for Roku-branded televisions. These speakers connect to the TV via Wi-Fi, supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands to ensure a stable and high-quality connection without the need for complex cabling. Each unit is equipped with a 0.75-inch tweeter and a 3.75-inch woofer, a configuration that delivers a full range of frequencies that standard TV speakers simply cannot reproduce. The audio engineering also includes features to enhance dialogue clarity and built-in volume leveling to prevent sudden spikes from loud television commercials.

Also read Roku Adds Native Frame Rate Setting for Authentic Cinematic Viewing

Connectivity extends beyond just the television, as the Roku Wireless Speakers also support Bluetooth. This allows users to cast music, podcasts, and other audio content directly from smartphones, laptops, or tablets, effectively turning the living room into a multi-purpose audio hub. Notably, the speakers feature a minimalist design with no physical ports other than a power terminal, meaning auxiliary or digital optical connections are not available. They can be wall-mounted using a 20-thread mounting socket, though users must provide their own brackets or hardware for installation.

It is critical to note that the Roku Wireless Speakers are exclusive to the Roku ecosystem; they will not function with Roku streaming devices or televisions running other operating systems. For users who own Roku TVs, this accessory offers a clean, wireless solution that integrates perfectly with the platform. The speakers effectively take over the audio output of the television, providing a significant upgrade in sound quality that makes movies and shows sound fuller and more engaging. This exclusivity ensures that the connection remains stable and optimized for the Roku interface, though it limits compatibility to a specific subset of televisions.

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Private Listening with Noise-Canceling Headphones

For viewers who prefer not to disturb others or wish to enjoy immersive audio in a noisy environment, the Soundcore Space 2 headphones offer an excellent alternative. These over-ear headphones are comfortable, forming a solid seal around the ears without causing discomfort during extended viewing sessions. They are particularly well-suited for long movies and TV series, boasting a battery life of up to 50 hours with active noise cancellation enabled. This longevity ensures that users can binge-watch entire seasons without worrying about charging the device.

The Soundcore Space 2 headphones integrate smoothly with Roku devices through the Roku Mobile App. Once the headphones are connected to a Roku account, users can pair them directly via the app for private listening, a feature that automatically disables the TV speakers. This creates a silent viewing environment while allowing the viewer to enjoy the full fidelity of the show. The headphones also feature quick-charge support, where just five minutes of recharging provides an additional four hours of playback time, making them highly practical for spontaneous viewing sessions.

Customization is another strong point of the Soundcore Space 2, managed through the dedicated Soundcore app. Users can create custom sound profiles using an eight-band equalizer, access spatial audio settings, and download firmware updates to keep the performance optimal. The headphones are available in three distinct colors: Jet Black, Linen White, and Seafoam Green. They have received a strong rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 1,100 user reviews. While some customers have noted that the active noise cancellation could be stronger, the app allows for adjustable noise-canceling levels or the use of Adaptive NC to handle attenuation automatically.

Universal Soundbar Compatibility and Performance

For those seeking a more traditional home theater setup, the Signa S2 soundbar provides a versatile and powerful audio solution that is compatible with any TV brand, including Roku televisions. This 2.1 audio system combines a slim soundbar with a wireless subwoofer to deliver a wide, cinematic soundstage that enhances most audio tracks. The soundbar measures 35.4 inches wide and only 2 inches tall, allowing it to sit in front of most televisions without blocking the screen. It can also be wall-mounted, although the necessary hardware is sold separately, offering flexibility in how the system is integrated into a living room.

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Connectivity options for the Signa S2 are extensive, featuring an HDMI ARC port, a digital optical input, and a 3.5mm auxiliary jack. Wireless audio is supported via a Bluetooth input, providing multiple ways to connect to various media sources. However, the system lacks a dedicated HDMI input, meaning that other AV components must be plugged directly into the television first. This limitation is a minor inconvenience for many users, but the audio performance often outweighs the setup complexity. The soundbar is designed to receive surround sound signals, but it must downmix these multi-channel signals to stereo for playback.

The Signa S2 represents a budget-friendly investment that delivers exceptional sound quality relative to its price point. The combination of the soundbar and the wireless subwoofer creates a rich and dynamic audio experience that significantly improves upon the tinny sound of built-in TV speakers. By providing both wired and wireless connectivity options, this soundbar ensures that it can fit into a variety of home theater configurations. For Roku users looking to upgrade their audio without committing to a single-platform ecosystem like the Roku Wireless Speakers, the Signa S2 offers a robust and highly effective solution.