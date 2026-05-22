Best Attire for Summer Heatwaves: The Golden Rule of Natural Fibres

The article highlights the importance of wearing breathable clothing during summer heatwaves as the unpredictable British weather can become challenging to handle. Natural fibres like linen, cotton, straw, and leather are recommended as they help in managing the heat effectively. Moreover, polyester clothing and plastic shoes are suggested to be avoided for better breathability and humidity control.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. The weather application predicts a heatwave in the coming weekend, making it unpredictable for the British weather.

Consequently, it is of great importance to be prepared with the right attire to cope with the blazing summer temperatures. The preferred garments to wear during such hot days are natural fibres such as linen, cotton, straw, and leather. It is advisable to avoid polyester clothing and plastic shoes due to breathability and sweat-wicking properties





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Summer Heatwave Outfit Natural Fibres Linen Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers Easy Anywhere Dress Leather Thong Sandals Smart Straw Bag Natural Fibres

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