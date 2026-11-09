Best Asus Gadgets Beyond PCs: Gaming Mice, Monitors, and Audio

Discover top-rated Asus peripherals including the ROG Harpe Extreme mouse, ZenScreen monitor, and TUF earbuds. Essential tech for mobile gamers and remote workers.

Asus has established itself as a dominant force in the personal computing hardware market. The company manufactures motherboards, graphics processing units, central processing unit coolers, power supplies, cases, monitors, and networking routers. Beyond these core components, Asus produces laptops and handheld gaming devices. However, the brand also offers a diverse array of standalone gadgets designed for portability and performance. These include lightweight peripherals, mobile displays, and audio equipment. This analysis focuses on four specific Asus products that are not laptops or personal computers.

ROG Harpe Ace Extreme Mouse Specifications

The Asus ROG Harpe Ace Extreme is a lightweight gaming mouse designed for high-performance tracking. It weighs exactly 47 grams and features an ambidextrous design with a centered hump for hand support. The device uses an Asus-branded sensor based on the PixArt PAW3950 optical chipset. This sensor supports up to 8,000 Hz polling rates when used with the included Polling Rate Booster. It also offers a maximum resolution of 42,000 DPI, a tracking speed of 750 IPS, and 50g acceleration capabilities.

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The body of the mouse is constructed from carbon fiber. This material provides rigidity and strength while maintaining the low weight necessary for rapid movement. The design features a gentle slope rather than an extreme angle to accommodate various grip styles. Professional reviews have praised the comfort of the shape and the accuracy of the sensor. User testimonials on Amazon highlight the premium feel of the carbon fiber and the low weight. The retail price is $250, though discounts are more common as the product is two years old.

ZenScreen MB169CK Portable Monitor Features

The Asus ZenScreen MB169CK is a 15.6-inch portable monitor designed for mobile workspaces. It features a Full HD IPS screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and an anti-glare finish. The display has a modest brightness of 250 nits, which can limit readability in direct sunlight. Connectivity is handled via a single USB-C cable for video if the host device supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Users can also use a mini-HDMI port for video, but a separate USB-C connection is required for power.

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The monitor includes a removable kickstand that supports a 360-degree swivel. This allows the screen to be positioned in both landscape and portrait orientations. The tilt adjustment is limited, but removing the stand reveals a quarter-inch tripod socket. This socket allows the monitor to be attached to compatible camera or lighting mounts. The device costs $109 and is marketed as an affordable solution for extending desktop displays or working remotely. Reviews emphasize its portability and utility for users who need to manage multiple windows on a single primary screen.

Wireless Audio and Latency Reduction Technology

Complementing the portable monitor and mouse, Asus offers wireless audio solutions with minimal latency. The TUF Gaming Earbuds utilize SpeedNova wireless technology for stable connections. These earbuds include a USB-C dongle that provides a 2.4GHz connection. This setup reduces audio lag, which is critical for competitive gaming and synchronized media consumption. The combination of a low-latency audio device with a high-polling-rate mouse creates a responsive mobile gaming setup.

These gadgets are designed to be portable and functional for users on the go. The mouse and monitor allow for productivity and gaming on smartphones or tablets. The earbuds complete the sensory experience for these mobile setups. Each product serves a distinct need within the broader Asus ecosystem. They are selected based on professional reviews and user feedback to ensure quality. The focus remains on providing tangible benefits for mobile computing and gaming.