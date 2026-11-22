Explore top smartwatch alternatives to the Google Pixel Watch 5. Compare features of the Apple Watch Series 12, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, and Garmin Enduro 4 for your specific needs.

The Google Pixel Watch 5 arrived by mid-August, introducing significant updates focused on Gemini Intelligence and advanced health metrics. While the device offers fast-charging capabilities and enhanced fitness tools through Google Health Coach, it may not align with every user's requirements. Individuals seeking an ecosystem outside of Android or those preferring specialized fitness tracking might find better matches in competing models. Reviewers have identified several strong alternatives that address specific needs better than the latest Google offering.

The Apple Watch Series 12 is the primary alternative for users who prefer the iOS environment over the Android system used by the Pixel Watch 5. Released one month after the Pixel Watch, this device features Apple's dual-core S11 chip combined with a four-core Neural Engine and 64GB of storage. The watch promises twenty-four hours of battery life, which extends to thirty-eight hours when using the Low Power mode. BGR confirms that the Series 12 starts at $399, establishing its position in the premium market.

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Apple has integrated an all-new Health Sensing System into the Series 12. This system utilizes a third-generation electrical heart sensor and an optical sensor that checks the user's pulse every five seconds. It also includes blood oxygen monitoring, skin temperature tracking, and a water temperature sensor. On-device Audio Intelligence features such as Live Rewind and Siri Recap are currently being tested for this release.

Compatibility remains the biggest deciding factor between these two devices. The Apple Watch runs exclusively on the iPhone, whereas the Pixel Watch 5 works best with Android and Pixel phones. Beyond operating system lock-in, the Apple Watch offers precision ultra-wideband car unlocking and seamless GymKit equipment pairing. Built-in depth and water temperature sensors provide a distinct advantage for swimmers and divers over the Google device.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 runs Wear OS 7 with a One UI 9 Watch layer, powered by a three-nanometer penta-core Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite processor. It includes 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device delivers approximately thirty hours of battery life with the always-on display active. This hardware setup contrasts with the Google Pixel Watch 5, which relies on an older processor architecture that is less powerful than Qualcomm's latest chip.

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Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Watch 9 with a BioActive sensor, dual-frequency GPS, and a barometer. It also tracks skin temperature to provide ECG readings, blood pressure monitoring, and an Antioxidant Index. The device introduces AI health coaching and smart sleep reports to help users understand their recovery and activity levels. The watch provides comprehensive health metrics without requiring additional subscriptions for core functions.

Durability is another key differentiator for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9. It features a sapphire crystal display, which is more resistant to scuffs over time compared to the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 used on the Pixel Watch 5. Samsung users may find this device more valuable because it offers on-demand blood pressure readings and ECG at no extra cost. In contrast, Google locks deeper health insights behind a paid Google Health Premium subscription.

The Garmin Enduro 4 represents a completely different philosophy compared to the Google Pixel Watch 5. While the Pixel Watch features a gorgeous AMOLED screen and thousands of Wear OS applications, the Garmin Enduro 4 prioritizes endurance and rugged durability. The device runs on an upgraded processor with 50% more RAM than its previous model and offers 64GB of storage for maps and music.

Instead of a power-hungry display, the Enduro 4 uses a 1.4-inch transflective MIP display topped with a Power Sapphire solar lens. This configuration delivers up to thirty-six days of battery life in smartwatch mode. With ample sunlight, battery life can extend to ninety days. Garmin also promises up to three hundred and twenty hours in solar-assisted GPS mode.

The sensor suite includes multi-band GNSS with SatIQ, a barometric altimeter, Pulse Ox, ECG, a compass, and a thermometer. Additional features include a built-in LED flashlight, offline topographic maps, and built-in speakers and microphones. The device is encased in a rugged 10 ATM titanium casing with physical buttons that function effectively even when fingers are freezing or wet.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 serves as Apple's toughest wearable option for users who need extreme durability. It shares the same internals as the Apple Watch Series 12, including the new chip, but packs a 49mm titanium case and a flat 3,000-nit sapphire crystal display. Battery life lasts up to fifty hours in normal use and eighty-four hours in Low Power mode. This model meets MIL-STD-810H military standards and offers 100-meter water resistance.

The Ultra 4 includes an 86-decibel emergency siren, customizable Action Button, and 5G RedCap connectivity. It shares Audio Intelligence features with the Series 12 model. Google prefers a more delicate curved glass that is great for everyday wear, while the Ultra 4 was built to survive adventures where the Pixel Watch would fail. The raised titanium bezel protects its flat sapphire screen during intense activities.

The Fitbit Edge offers a unique proposition with its ultra-efficient Ambiq AP5 microcontroller and 64MB of flash memory running FitbitOS. Google promises up to seven days on a single charge, or two days if the 1.34-inch AMOLED screen remains always on. The Pixel Watch 5 weighs two Fitbit Edge models combined and needs charging every other day rather than every week.

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Despite its small form factor, the Fitbit Edge features optical heart rate tracking, multipurpose electrical ECG, SpO2, skin temperature, an altimeter, and GPS. It includes an industry-first user-replaceable battery, heart rate broadcasting to gym machines, Cardio Load tracking, and Gemini-powered Google Health coaching. The device is priced at $179.99 on Amazon, making it a budget-friendly alternative.

The Fitbit Edge works with both Android and iOS, making it a perfect solution for any smartphone user. Being able to swap out the battery after a few years makes this device even more enticing for long-term ownership. It provides a balanced mix of smart features and battery efficiency at a cheaper price point than the Pixel Watch 5.

The choice between these devices depends heavily on the user's lifestyle and existing technology ecosystem. The Apple Watch Series 12 remains the best option for iPhone users who want seamless integration and advanced health tracking. Its compatibility with iOS is the primary factor that separates it from the Pixel Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 users benefit from superior hardware specs and more durable display materials. The inclusion of a sapphire crystal and more powerful processor makes it a strong competitor for Android users who want premium build quality without paying for premium health features. The Samsung device offers a balanced mix of smart features and health monitoring.

For adventurers, ultrarunners, and thru-hikers, the Garmin Enduro 4 is the superior choice. Its battery life and rugged construction allow it to survive multi-day camping trips where the Pixel Watch would fail. The solar charging capability and offline maps make it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who prioritize reliability over app ecosystems.

Each watch mentioned above has something that might make you choose it over the Pixel Watch 5. The Apple Watch Series 12 offers an all-round model for iPhone users. The Galaxy Watch 9 has a newer, more capable processor. The Fitbit Edge features a better battery life and smart features at a cheaper price point.

The Garmin Enduro 4 is perfect for outdoorsy people who need extreme endurance. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is Apple's best rugged option with a massive display and premium finish. These smartwatches beat the Google Pixel Watch 5 in specific areas that might matter depending on how you use a smartwatch.