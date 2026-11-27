This article provides a regularly updated guide to the best discounts on Apple products, including Macs, AirPods, Beats headphones, and iPads. With ongoing storage shortages, deals on Macs are particularly noteworthy. Shoppers can find savings on the latest AirPods Pro, sweat-resistant Beats Fit Pros, and a last-generation iPad Mini. While actual Black Friday is approaching, many current prices are already at their lowest, with more deals expected through Cyber Monday.

is almost here, and we’re updating this story regularly. To find the best deals in every category, follow all of Although Apple rarely discounts its own products, you can usually find at least a handful of good deals on Apple gear at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy around.

This year, I’ve already seen discounts on the latest AirPods, some new Beats headphones, and a last-gen iPad Mini that’s still pretty great for most tasks. Actual Black Friday isn’t for a couple of days, but items already on sale probably aren’t going to get any cheaper. So if you see something you like, it’s a safe bet that you can buy it now.

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But there’s a good chance more Apple items will go on sale Friday and through Cyber Monday, so I’ll be updating this piece as the deals flow in. , where we’ll be keeping you updated with all the best discounts on our favorite products. Due to the ongoing RAM and storage shortages, any deal on a Mac is likely to be worth pouncing on.