Best Android Tablets With 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Discover top-rated Android tablets featuring a 3.5mm audio jack, including Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Lenovo Idea Tab, and TCL Tab 10 Gen 4.

Despite the industry-wide shift toward wireless audio and USB-C connectivity, a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack remains a critical feature for users seeking reliable, lossless wired listening experiences without additional adapters or charging port interference. Manufacturers such as Samsung, Lenovo, and TCL continue to include this analog audio port in their latest mid-range and budget Android tablet models, catering to audiophiles, students, and consumers who prioritize uninterrupted playback and device longevity over fleeting wireless trends.

The Shift From Analog To Digital Audio Ports

The 3.5mm audio jack served as the standard connection for portable electronics, from the Sony Walkman of the 1990s to early smartphones, but the industry eventually migrated toward digital alternatives like USB-C and Bluetooth to enable slimmer device designs and support the growing market for wireless earbuds. Although many major brands removed the analog port, a dedicated hardware connection ensures consistent audio quality and eliminates battery drain from wireless transmission, with brands like Samsung, TCL, and Lenovo maintaining the jack in select tablet models to serve niche users.

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TCL Tab 10 Gen 4 Audio And Display Specs

The TCL Tab 10 Gen 4 features a 10.1-inch Full HD display with NXTVISION technology for enhanced picture quality and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack in a base model priced at $180 on Amazon. This configuration includes 128 gigabytes of internal storage and 4 gigabytes of RAM, with storage expandable to one terabyte via a microSD card, earning an 4.3-star rating from nearly 200 Amazon reviewers.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Pricing And Ratings

Released in the fall of 2025, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 series includes an 8.7-inch screen for the base model and an 11-inch screen for the Tab A11+, both of which retain the 3.5mm audio jack. The Tab A11+ base model is priced at $300 with 128 gigabytes of storage expandable to 256 gigabytes, achieving a 4.3-star rating from almost 300 Amazon ratings and a 4.5-star rating from nearly 3,000 customers.

Lenovo Idea Tab Performance And Connectivity

The Lenovo Idea Tab features an 11-inch 2.5K display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor clocked at 2.40 gigahertz, and 8 gigabytes of RAM, all while including a 3.5mm audio jack and an S Pen for $214 at Amazon. With a quad-speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos, the device has earned a 4.3-star rating from more than 800 Amazon customers and a 4.5-star rating from over 900 direct Lenovo buyers.