Apple AirPods and AirPods Max are on sale with discounts up to $130 off regular prices. New AirPods feature noise-canceling upgrades, heart rate sensors, live translation, and IP57 ratings. AirPods Max 2 offer improved audio and H2 chip features at a reduced price.

are on sale, knocking up to $130 off their regular prices. Whether you want pocketable earbuds for everyday use, premium noise-canceling headphones, or seamless Apple integration, these are some of the best prices I've seen recently.

I don't expect these prices to go back up until after Cyber Monday, but withare Apple’s best AirPods yet. Upgrades include stronger noise-canceling, a new acoustic architecture for deeper bass, and redesigned ear tips for a more secure fit. The ear tips also keep my AirPods from slipping during longer runs and sweatier workouts. New tools include a built-in heart rate sensor for fitness tracking, live translation, and a camera remote to snap photos or videos on your iPhone.

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These earbuds are also the first AirPods to be IP57 rated against dust, sweat, and rain.. This is the lowest price I’ve ever seen them drop to. In other words, I’d grab a pair now if they’re on your wish list. ’s newer H2 chip improves active noise cancellation and transparency mode and enables a suite of intelligent features, including conversation awareness, live translation, and improved Siri interactions.