A new study led by Dr Kaifa Tang suggests 19 is the best age to lose your virginity, with later first sex linked to a lower risk of adult depression.

A new study suggests that 19 is the best age to lose your virginity, three years older than the current UK average of 16. Published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, the research found that people who waited longer for their first sexual encounter were at lower risk of developing depression as adults. The findings were led by Dr Kaifa Tang of the Guizhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and her co-authors.

The researchers noted that a third of people report having had sex before reaching the legal age of consent. Young people who worry about losing their virginity later than their peers may find the results reassuring. The effect applied to both genders, although the impact was more pronounced for women than for men.

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How Later First Sex Relates to Adult Depression Risk

Dr Kaifa Tang and her co-authors found that the risk of depression later in life decreased as the age of a person's first sexual encounter increased, up to age 17. After that point, depression scores levelled off until around the age of 19 and a half. Beyond that age, the risk rose slightly for people who waited longer.

The authors suggested that early sexual initiation may affect adult mental health through several pathways. They described it as 'associated with elevated risk of depression in adulthood, potentially through effects on educational attainment, economic stability, health-related behaviours, and social relationships.'

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Earlier research had already noted a strong connection between early sexual encounters and poor mental health later in life. However, Dr Tang's team pointed out that both the age of sexual debut and mental health are strongly shaped by wealth, education, employment and social relationships, which made the exact connection hard to pin down.

Survey Data Shows Income and Education Shape the Link

The researchers analysed records from 4,907 participants in the American National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which combines medical examinations with questionnaires. The participants were surveyed between 2013 and 2016, and the records covered when they first had sex and whether they reported symptoms of depression.

The raw data showed that people who had sex for the first time later in life generally reported fewer symptoms of depression as adults. However, when the researchers accounted for differences in income, education, and health behaviours such as smoking, the connection dramatically diminished. Once wealth was taken into account, the link essentially vanished for men but persisted for women.

To investigate further, the team used Mendelian randomisation, a technique built on genetic information. Because genes are assigned at birth, researchers can look for connections between genes linked to specific behaviours and health risks. They searched large genetic datasets for genes associated with age of first sexual intercourse, then checked whether those same genes were also linked to depression risk.

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Initially, genes linked with losing one's virginity later were also associated with a lower risk of general and severe depression. However, once genetically predicted household income was accounted for, that connection disappeared for both men and women. The study found that household income significantly mediated the association between age at first sexual intercourse and severe depression in both sexes.

Limits of the Genetic Method and the Education Factor

The researchers acknowledged significant limitations. It is not clear whether individual genes really determine complex behaviour such as the age of first sexual encounter. The genetic links may instead reflect risk-taking behaviour or caution, rather than timing alone, and may simply capture broader behavioural or socioeconomic tendencies.

Years spent in education were found to be a strong mitigating factor in the connection between age at first sexual intercourse and depression in women. Both education and income are well known to strongly influence depression risk, and the age at which people lose their virginity appears to be tied to both.

In the UK, the average age of first intercourse has fallen over the last few decades, reaching 16 for both men and women. The study reports associations between timing and depression rather than proof that a later start directly improves mental health.